Google Branded Host Interview Cards

May 22, 2023
I am honestly not sure what these cards are called but you see them on TV and at some conferences where hosts or interviewers hold them so they have their notes on what to ask the other person. Well, Google has branded ones.

Google has branded host interview cards. I spotted them on this Instagram post from the Google Atlanta office.

To be fair, Yahoo had these also .

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

