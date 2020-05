Roombas are cool, well, they look cool. I owned a few over my lifetime and they tend to work for a while and then just stop. But hey, this is not a Roomba review. Here is a photo of a Google Partner branded Roomba. They gave this to some Google Partners last year.

Here is a photo from Dave Davies of his on Twitter.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.