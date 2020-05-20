Daily Search Forum Recap: May 20, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Bing Yes Or No Questions & Expands Intelligent Answers Globally
Bing can now answer some yes or no questions - which is incredibly cool. Bing announced that it deployed large neural network models that allows it to answer yes or no questions, expand its intelligent answers globally and...
- Google Is Working On Something Related To Nofollow Link Change
We know that Google made a change to the nofollow link policy, that starting on March 1, 2020, Google can look at a nofollow link attribute as a hint and not as a directive. But since then, it seems Google ...
- Bing Webmaster Tools Adds More Features To New Version
In February, Bing announced the new version of Bing Webmaster Tools. Yesterday at SMX London, Fabrice Canel of Microsoft announced three new features that migrated over to the tool. The three features that were migrated from the old to the new version ...
- Google Search Console Adds Guided Recipes Support & Reports
Google Search Console has added support for guided recipes. Guided recipes are step by step instructions on how to complete a recipe in Google Search and on Google Assistant. There is a new enhancement report...
- New SEO Tool: Was There A Google Update Search Site
I made a new site named WasThereAGoogleUpdate.com to help you find the answers faster. All you do is enter in the date that you want to find out if there was an update around and it will search the Google updates category here ...
- Former Miss Universe At Google NYC On A Scooter
Just to be clear, this photo is from October 2019 of the former Miss Universe, Catriona Gray at the Google New York City office riding down one of the hallways...
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- I don't recall the specifics of that site, but it happens that sites rank for super-generic keywords that get a ton of volume, but where they're really not a great match. Fixing that ch, John Mueller on Twitter
- Starting today & fully rolling out this week, dark mode is now available for the Google App on Android 10 and iOS 12/13. By default, the Google App will reflect your device’s system settings in Android 10 & iOS 13., Google SearchLiaison on Twitter
- UGC is in the ranks 👩💻🌏 In this episode of #AskGoogleWebmasters with @johnmu, learn a few bits about user-generated content, how it applies to Search, and get some helpful tips to manage it on your site. Che, Google Webmasters on Twitter
