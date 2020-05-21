Ancient GoogleBot - Figura

John Mueller, who often prints 3D GoogleBots, shared this photo from the Google Arts & Culture Twitter account. It shows what would look like an ancient GoogleBot but really is Figura from Cultura Quimbaya during the 700 - 1500 d.C. times.

John posted this on Twitter and wrote "Hmm, Is that a version from before my time?"

Just for reference, this is a photo from John of his GoogleBots:

