Former Miss Universe At Google NYC On A Scooter

Just to be clear, this photo is from October 2019 of the former Miss Universe, Catriona Gray at the Google New York City office riding down one of the hallways on those Google scooters. This photo was posted as a throwback photo on Instagram recently but Catriona posted one of her by the Google NYC lobby sign back in October.

JD who posted this photo said "The time I brought fmr @missuniverse @catriona_gray to @google and she slayed on a scooter wearing stilettos! 🛴👠💥" He added "Fun fact: scooters are a preferred method of transportation at @google to get from building to building quickly. 🤓"

Here is Catriona's post:

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.