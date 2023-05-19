Daily Search Forum Recap: May 19, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google now supports more languages for translated search results. Google's John Mueller said gambling with SEO shortcuts is stupid. Google Business Profiles has a bug with editing Google Posts. Bing Search has cars for sales labels for "no accidents." Google Business Profiles lets you edit your language assistance options. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap. Oh, and that unconfirmed Google algorithm update got a bit hotter today.

