Daily Search Forum Recap: May 19, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google now supports more languages for translated search results. Google's John Mueller said gambling with SEO shortcuts is stupid. Google Business Profiles has a bug with editing Google Posts. Bing Search has cars for sales labels for "no accidents." Google Business Profiles lets you edit your language assistance options. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap. Oh, and that unconfirmed Google algorithm update got a bit hotter today.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Helpful Content Update Promotes, Google Algorithm Update, Bard Gains Citations, Drop In Local Packs & More
This week we learned that the upcoming Google helpful content update would soon promote content, not just demote content. Google also pushed out a search ranking algorithm update, but it was not confirmed. Google Bard now shows citations like Bing Chat...
- Google Business Profile Edit Posts Bug
For the past few days, Google Business Profiles has a bug when you try to edit existing Google Posts or Google Updates. I confirmed this myself when writing this story and it was still an issue then.
- John Mueller Of Google On Gambling With SEO Shortcuts
For the past 20 years, I've seen the SEO line; well, this SEO trick that is against Google's guidelines works for this website, why shouldn't I do it for my website? John Mueller of Google responded to one of those on Mastodon, saying it is simply a gamble and not a long-term strategy.
- Google Documents Supported Languages For Translated Search Results
Google has added to its support documentation the specific languages the Google Search translated search results feature works for. Specifically, Google added a "feature availability" section and moved some content around on the page.
- Google Business Profiles Expanding Language Assistance Selection
Google Business Profiles seems to be expanding which businesses can add and edit the languages they offer support it. This is the language assistance option that Google first introduced in Google Business Profilers for healthcare facilities back in December 2021.
- Microsoft Bing Cars For Sale Adds "No Accidents" Label
Microsoft Bing Search has cars for sale feature that shows cars they have listed in the Microsoft Autos site. Now, Bing is showing a green label named "No Accidents" for cars they can verify have no accidents reported for that VIN.
- Google Dog Parking (Barking) Sign
At the new Google Pier 57 office, here is a sign that shows where you park your dogs. It is the dog parking, crossed out barking, area. I spotted this on Instagram.
