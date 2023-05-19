Google Business Profile Edit Posts Bug

May 19, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Maps
For the past few days, Google Business Profiles has a bug when you try to edit existing Google Posts or Google Updates. I confirmed this myself when writing this story; it was still an issue.

What happens is when you go to your Google Business Profile and click to view your Google Posts / Updates. Then you click on the menu to edit an update, the screen, on the desktop interface, basically goes blank and doesn't let you do anything.

I made a GIF of it so you can see it in action:

This was first spotted by Joy Hawkins who posted on Twitter a link to the issue as someone shared it on the Google Business Profiles Help forums. The person who posted the issue made this video of the issue, which shows the same thing I show in the GIF:

Google has not responded about the issue and it has been lingering on for a few days now. You can use the Google Maps iOS app to edit your posts, if you are looking for a workaround - but the desktop interface does not work.

Forum discussion at Twitter and Google Business Profiles Help.

