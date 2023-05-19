Microsoft Bing Cars For Sale Adds "No Accidents" Label

Microsoft Bing Search has cars for sale feature that shows cars they have listed in the Microsoft Autos site. Now, Bing is showing a green label named "No Accidents" for cars they can verify have no accidents reported for that VIN.

Shameem Adhikarath spotted this and posted it on Twitter but I can replicate this as well, on some browsers. Here is what I see (click to enlarge):

I do like the label and I think Google should do something similar.

Here are more screenshots:

@bing displays "No Accident" Tag for used vehicles. data is fetched from msn auto marketplace



cc: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/0sWBaphXDu — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) May 17, 2023

I should note that there are automotive ads for Microsoft Advertising and veichle ads for Google Ads.

Forum discussion at Twitter.