Microsoft Bing Cars For Sale Adds "No Accidents" Label

May 19, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Bing Search
Microsoft Bing Search has cars for sale feature that shows cars they have listed in the Microsoft Autos site. Now, Bing is showing a green label named "No Accidents" for cars they can verify have no accidents reported for that VIN.

Shameem Adhikarath spotted this and posted it on Twitter but I can replicate this as well, on some browsers. Here is what I see (click to enlarge):

I do like the label and I think Google should do something similar.

Here are more screenshots:

I should note that there are automotive ads for Microsoft Advertising and veichle ads for Google Ads.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

