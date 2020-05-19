Daily Search Forum Recap: May 19, 2020

May 19, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google May 2020 Core Update 100% Rolled Out
    Google has finished rolling out the Google May 2020 core update yesterday. Google posted about this yesterday, May 18, 2020 at 12:37pm ET. That makes for a full-two week roll out, which began on May 4, 2020 in the afternoon.
  • When Will Google Try Your 410 Page? It Depends.
    John Mueller of Google said there is no fixed timeframe or duration for when Google will try to crawl and index a page that was returning a 410 status code. He said on Twitter "there's no fixed duration" for that....
  • Google: Ask Yourself If Your Site Is The Best Result For The Query
    A site owner said that after getting hit by a core update in March 2019, he is going to have to shut down his site. John Mueller of Google responded to that saying I recommend taking a look at the top queries...
  • Google Search Tests Topic Related To Jobs Box
    SEMRush shared a screen shot of a new Google search user interface test that comes up with the Google Job Search feature. If you search for job related queries and Google jobs comes up in search, Google may...
  • Google Hotel Ads: Commissions (Per Stay) & Free Cancellation Filters
    Google announced for hotel ads they are now opening the commission (per stay) program for global participation for all Google Ads hotel advertisers. In addition, Google Hotel Ads can now be filtered by free cancellations...
  • Google Discover Search Console Reporting Bug
    Google posted that there was a data logging issue with Google Discover traffic and Google Search Console. Because of that, Google performance reports for Discover traffic starting on May 12th and ongoing might be off. Google said...
  • Martin Splitt Has New Sheep Neighbors
    This is kind of funny - Martin Splitt from Google, who is based in the Zurich, Switzerland region, snapped a photo of his new neighbors. Yep, his neighbor acquired sheep, maybe to cut the grass or maybe to act as friends during this time - who knows....

