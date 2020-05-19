Daily Search Forum Recap: May 19, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google May 2020 Core Update 100% Rolled Out
Google has finished rolling out the Google May 2020 core update yesterday. Google posted about this yesterday, May 18, 2020 at 12:37pm ET. That makes for a full-two week roll out, which began on May 4, 2020 in the afternoon.
- When Will Google Try Your 410 Page? It Depends.
John Mueller of Google said there is no fixed timeframe or duration for when Google will try to crawl and index a page that was returning a 410 status code. He said on Twitter "there's no fixed duration" for that....
- Google: Ask Yourself If Your Site Is The Best Result For The Query
A site owner said that after getting hit by a core update in March 2019, he is going to have to shut down his site. John Mueller of Google responded to that saying I recommend taking a look at the top queries...
- Google Search Tests Topic Related To Jobs Box
SEMRush shared a screen shot of a new Google search user interface test that comes up with the Google Job Search feature. If you search for job related queries and Google jobs comes up in search, Google may...
- Google Hotel Ads: Commissions (Per Stay) & Free Cancellation Filters
Google announced for hotel ads they are now opening the commission (per stay) program for global participation for all Google Ads hotel advertisers. In addition, Google Hotel Ads can now be filtered by free cancellations...
- Google Discover Search Console Reporting Bug
Google posted that there was a data logging issue with Google Discover traffic and Google Search Console. Because of that, Google performance reports for Discover traffic starting on May 12th and ongoing might be off. Google said...
- Martin Splitt Has New Sheep Neighbors
This is kind of funny - Martin Splitt from Google, who is based in the Zurich, Switzerland region, snapped a photo of his new neighbors. Yep, his neighbor acquired sheep, maybe to cut the grass or maybe to act as friends during this time - who knows....
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- This is happening because we can have issues with pages that use “infinite scroll” & load new stories after someone reads the first, Danny Sullivan on Twitter
- Heads-up, I'm now consistently seeing the SERP to AMP highlighting feature in Chrome. Not sure if this another test, but I'm seeing it logged in and via incognito mode. Takes you right to the highlighted answer. Helpful, but n, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- I appreciate your technical input, Fabien, but "there is some spam indexed, therefore all spam (+non-spam) should be indexed" doesn't make any sense., John Mueller on Twitter
- Please do send me all the link selling offers. Also the xrumer kind of offers. I'm a good target for your emails and very, very interested in what you have to offer. for reals! https://t.co/i0MkAzgEvl, Gary Illyes on Twitter
- You can decide which content you'd like to have hosted or indexed for your website -- that's not a decision we can make for you. If you want your website to be considered an awesome website, then ma, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Discover performance reports data issue
- FAQ: All about Google Shopping’s free and paid product listings
- Google May 2020 core update is done rolling out
- Video: Gilad Sasson on cannabis SEO and past vs. future of SEO
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How To Track Users in an Embedded Application with Google Tag Manager, Conversion Uplift
Industry & Business
- Navigating the road ahead: How consumers are adjusting to COVID-19, Google Blog
- SEO Jobs | Companies Hiring for SEO Roles During COVID-19, Botify
- Support for Native small businesses during COVID-19, Google Blog
Local & Maps
- Google-Owned Waze Releases Highly-Anticipated Update for iPhone and CarPlay, AutoEvolution
- This Interactive Map Charts U.S. Department Store Reopenings, WWD
Mobile & Voice
- Amazon Sues Over Fake Alexa Tech Support Apps, Voicebot
- Google is testing an 'easier' smart display interface for the less-savvy, Engadget
- How the Nest Hub Max helps keep families connected, Google Blog
SEO
- Redefining SEO Agency Expectations in a Changing World, Seer Interactive
- Schema.org: Useful tips & takeaways for more success with structured data, Search Metrics
- The 3-Step SEO Process That Grew Organic Traffic 200%, SEM Rush
- Why Top-Funnel SEO Content is More Valuable Than You Think, Siege Media
PPC
- New automated bidding solutions in Display & Video 360, Google Blog
- Reminder about sunset, creation of target spend field for Maximize Clicks strategies in Ads APIs, Google Ads Developer Blog
- When YoY Growth Leads To Tough PPC Questions, PPC Hero