Daily Search Forum Recap: May 11, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
I posted my thoughts on the all-new Google Search Generative Experience, and it might be worth a read. Also, Google said it is releasing a new helpful content system update that rewards "hidden gems." Google is rolling out that new "Perspectives" feature. Google has an all-new AI-generated image label. Google has "about this image" now, which is a lot like "about this result." Google said INP will replace FID for Core Web Vitals in March 2024.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Helpful Content System To Find Hidden Gems In Blogs & Forums In Future Update
Google also announced an upcoming update to the helpful content system (update) that will be released in the "coming months." This update will find content in hard-to-find places such as forum threads, blogs and other places to show more "hidden gems" in Google Search.
- The Google Search Generative Experience - All New AI Google Search Engine
Google announced a preview, a labs experiment, of its all-new search engine, it is calling Google Search Generative Experience. This is where Google brings in generative AI into the search interface and makes a search interface designed more for a youthful audience.
- Google Search Perspectives Rolling Out soon
Also, at Google I/O, Google announced the launch of "Perspectives" and the perspectives filter. We saw this earlier in the week and other variations over the past several months. But now it is officially going live in the coming weeks and aimed at providing an experience for the more youthful searcher.
- Goodbye FID, Hello INP - Interaction to Next Paint Coming To Google Core Web Vitals
As expected, although it took a lot longer than we thought, Google announced it will be replacing the FID metric with the INP metric for its Core Web Vitals. This won't happen until March 2024, but it will happen.
- Google's New AI-Generated Image Label & Meta Data Required
Google also is now asking you to self-label your AI-generated images as AI generated with a IPTC photo meta data attribute. This way Google can label images as being AI-generated in the image search results.
- Google About This Image Snippet Feature
Google has launched the "about this image" feature at Google I/O, it is similar to when Google launched the "about this result" two years ago.
- Google Stepping Stones
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google Ad reps are getting more and more pushy. Aside from ramping up call frequency to me and my clients (who are, mind you, tired of telling them to stop calling/emailing) reps who we've never spoken to are referring to account metrics as "ours", Samara Hart on Twitter
- Exactly. The sitelinks search box is independent of the markup (it is not shown more often or less often if you have the markup), it's just that with the markup, you can let Google know how you want it shown. It's not shown for all sites., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google to update the helpful content system algorithm in the coming months
- Google will replace FID with INP as Core Web Vitals metric
- Google Bard now can show Search and knowledge panels, maps and more while removing the waitlist
- New Google perspectives, about this image and AI-generated image labels
- How to sign up for the new Google Search generative experience
- The new Google search generative experience: Here’s what it looks like
- What ads look like in the new Google Search generative experience
- 15 ways to get smarter with your content and SEO
- 6 ways to use ChatGPT for Amazon marketing
