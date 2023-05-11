Daily Search Forum Recap: May 11, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I posted my thoughts on the all-new Google Search Generative Experience, and it might be worth a read. Also, Google said it is releasing a new helpful content system update that rewards "hidden gems." Google is rolling out that new "Perspectives" feature. Google has an all-new AI-generated image label. Google has "about this image" now, which is a lot like "about this result." Google said INP will replace FID for Core Web Vitals in March 2024.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Google AI: What to know about the PaLM 2 large language model, Google Blog

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.