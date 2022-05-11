Google Maps Others Are Asking With Prompt To Answer This Question Carousel

We know Google has a lot of those question and answers sections in the Google Maps business listings. We saw Google showing this in the maps interface (not just the search interface since 2017) recently but now Google is showing "others are asking" to trigger more people to answer questions about the local business or venue.

Here is a screenshot of the "others are asking" carousel for a local listing in the Google Maps interface. It shows you questions in a carousel, with a link to "answer this question." This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani on Twitter:

I personally do not see this "others are asking" carousel yet but it does make sense for Google to push those.

Forum discussion at Twitter.