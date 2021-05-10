John Mueller Relaunches His Old Blog

Back in 2004 John Mueller started his personal blog while he was the owner of a small marketing and development company - like many of you. In 2007 he joined Google and has been with the company since. But also, his blogging slowed and the blog kind of died out. Well, John relaunched his personal blog I believe over the weekend and it is at the original domain johnmu.com.

John said "I thought my blog had gotten a bit stale, so I might as well make it completely static. Then, in putting together the static version of the site, I ended up writing a bunch of new posts. and also realized that there were various other things hangout around which would be nice to include."

He added "This site includes various weird & probably embarrassing old posts. Readers might see how things evolved, and some of the wrong directions taken along the way. I still have a few caches of old sites to rummage through, so I might back-fill a few more things. I’ll also try to dig up some of the old source codes and see what I can drop on Github for the curious minded."

The blog is using a simple CMS named Hugo and he us using Google's Firebase hosting to host the static pages. He wrote a lot about the journey relaunching the site using this platform and the site not only looks slick and clean but also had a very nice touch of the old early blogging days.

You've got to imagine John is not just doing this for the joy of blogging but also to be able to test things first hand, things that you and I may complain about?

John - welcome back to the blogging world, looking forward to all the new geeky stuff your write and I am glad the RSS is working. :) Oh and I have to say, the mention of this site was a huge surprise but was super nice and meaningful.

