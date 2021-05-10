Is This New? Hat

May 10, 2021 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
I have to share this here because this is funny. Last Thursday, I received a hat in the mail without a note. It just was a black hat that said "is this new?" I had to tweet a photo of it to find out who sent it to me. After some time, Amy Toman admitted it was her. How funny!

Mordy and friends had fun with it also:

