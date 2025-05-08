Daily Search Forum Recap: May 8, 2025

May 8, 2025
Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search ranking volatility may be heating up today, May 8th. But there was a Google Analytics real time reporting glitch. Apple said Google searches are down for the first time in Safari, but Google said searches are up across Apple devices. Google Ads may have launched new charting options. Google Business Profiles has a bug with the ability to turn on or off your address. Google is testing a read reviews button and appointment tags on local results. Google is testing alignment changes to the search results.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Spiked Thursday - May 8th
    It has been a couple of weeks since we last reported on a Google search ranking update, I bet a ton of you were wondering if I was feeling off. But it has been relatively calm for the past couple of weeks, that is until today. I am seeing renewed volatility over the past 24-hours and the SEO community chatter is picking up on it as well.
  • Apple Says Google Searches Down On Safari & Google Says Searches Are Up
    Yesterday, Apple's Eddy Cue said searches on Google via Safari were down last month for the first time in 22 years. Then later, Google issued a statement saying there was an "increase in total queries coming from Apple's devices and platforms."
  • Google Analytics Real Time Reporting Lagging Again
    Google Analytics real time reporting seems to be lagging again this morning. I woke up to a ton of complaints on social about the real time reporting reports in GA4 are simply not working as expected.
  • Google Ads Launches New Charts: Bar, Column and Time-Series
    Google has launched several new charts within the Google Ads interface. We recently saw the table tree view (which was not 100% new, I was told) and now we are seeing new stacked bar chart, stacked column chart, combo chart, stacked area chart and 100% stacked area chart.
  • Google Tests Read Reviews Button & Appointment Tags On Local Listings
    Google is testing new buttons and tags on its local listings and local ads. These include a new "read reviews" button, various appointment tags and other business descriptive tags.
  • Google Tests Alignment Changes To Search Result Snippets
    Google is testing a slightly different layout for its search result snippets. Google seems to be indenting the title link, URL and description to the right and placing the favicon indented to the left of that placement.
  • Google Business Profiles Show Business Address Toggle Broken
    Google Business Profiles has another bug, this time with the toggle to hide or show the business address. The toggle for "Show business address to customers" just does not work - I even tried it myself and it is not working for my business.
  • 3 Person Google Bike
    Here is a photo of a three-person Google bike. This was set up for some sort of Google event, I suspect the YouTube 20th year anniversary. I found this on Instagram.

