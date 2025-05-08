Daily Search Forum Recap: May 8, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search ranking volatility may be heating up today, May 8th. But there was a Google Analytics real time reporting glitch. Apple said Google searches are down for the first time in Safari, but Google said searches are up across Apple devices. Google Ads may have launched new charting options. Google Business Profiles has a bug with the ability to turn on or off your address. Google is testing a read reviews button and appointment tags on local results. Google is testing alignment changes to the search results.

