Daily Search Forum Recap: May 8, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search ranking volatility may be heating up today, May 8th. But there was a Google Analytics real time reporting glitch. Apple said Google searches are down for the first time in Safari, but Google said searches are up across Apple devices. Google Ads may have launched new charting options. Google Business Profiles has a bug with the ability to turn on or off your address. Google is testing a read reviews button and appointment tags on local results. Google is testing alignment changes to the search results.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Ranking Volatility Spiked Thursday - May 8th
It has been a couple of weeks since we last reported on a Google search ranking update, I bet a ton of you were wondering if I was feeling off. But it has been relatively calm for the past couple of weeks, that is until today. I am seeing renewed volatility over the past 24-hours and the SEO community chatter is picking up on it as well.
-
Apple Says Google Searches Down On Safari & Google Says Searches Are Up
Yesterday, Apple's Eddy Cue said searches on Google via Safari were down last month for the first time in 22 years. Then later, Google issued a statement saying there was an "increase in total queries coming from Apple's devices and platforms."
-
Google Analytics Real Time Reporting Lagging Again
Google Analytics real time reporting seems to be lagging again this morning. I woke up to a ton of complaints on social about the real time reporting reports in GA4 are simply not working as expected.
-
Google Ads Launches New Charts: Bar, Column and Time-Series
Google has launched several new charts within the Google Ads interface. We recently saw the table tree view (which was not 100% new, I was told) and now we are seeing new stacked bar chart, stacked column chart, combo chart, stacked area chart and 100% stacked area chart.
-
Google Tests Read Reviews Button & Appointment Tags On Local Listings
Google is testing new buttons and tags on its local listings and local ads. These include a new "read reviews" button, various appointment tags and other business descriptive tags.
-
Google Tests Alignment Changes To Search Result Snippets
Google is testing a slightly different layout for its search result snippets. Google seems to be indenting the title link, URL and description to the right and placing the favicon indented to the left of that placement.
-
Google Business Profiles Show Business Address Toggle Broken
Google Business Profiles has another bug, this time with the toggle to hide or show the business address. The toggle for "Show business address to customers" just does not work - I even tried it myself and it is not working for my business.
-
3 Person Google Bike
Here is a photo of a three-person Google bike. This was set up for some sort of Google event, I suspect the YouTube 20th year anniversary. I found this on Instagram.
Other Great Search Threads:
- After talking with multiple publisher in-house teams, I can say for sure that these automation changes (quote tweet) in Google News led to affiliate content type losing 60 to 80% visibility in first week of April. Because of t, Gagan Ghotra on X
- Any new advice for a GBP hard suspension?, Local Search Forum
- More local comes to AI Mode, the first block is "Top-Rated Lawyers/Firms (based on user reviews and ratings)", NO normal 3 pack, just 4 and "see more". No change in AIOs...yet, Andy Simpson on Bluesky
- That's really what the markup is for. If you can't add the markup directly, maybe you can load it in with JavaScript, John Mueller on Bluesky
- The Complete Guide to Google Business Profile Video Verification, Google Business Profile Community
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Ads Manager data issue under investigation
- Google searches in Apple’s Safari fall for first time in 22 years
- Cloudflare CEO: AI is killing the business model of the web
- Is Google really getting worse? (Actually, it’s complicated)
- Google Ads Keyword Planner: What you need to know
- BigQuery for PPC: Unlock deeper insights and better results
- What to do when AI Overviews take the spotlight in search
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Check if Consent Mode is Enabled & Fix for Free, Measure Minds Group
Industry & Business
- Alphabet shares sink on report Apple may add AI search to its browser, CNBC
- Amazon's Bezos leads new investment in AI data company Toloka, Reuters
- Eddy Cue is fighting to save Apple’s $20 billion paycheck from Google, The Verge
- Free the Database of Intentions: Could Google Thrive If It Gives Away Its Data?, John Battelle's Searchblog
- Google agrees to fund the development of three new nuclear sites, CNBC
- Google Cuts Staff in Global Business Organization, The Information
- OpenAI Aims to Help More Countries Build Out AI Infrastructure, Bloomberg
- Apple Tries to Save $20 Billion Google Search Deal By Saying It’s Unnecessary, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- Helpful Advice for Marketing Job Hunters, Content Marketing Institute
- How To Create a Content Marketing Mission Statement, Content Marketing Institute
- The Fastest Way to Understand Your Audience Without Talking to Them, SparkToro
Local & Maps
- Can you leave an anonymous Google review?, Semrush
- Drive with Lilly Singh on Waze, Google Blog
- How to use Google Maps’s Gemini feature that saves your screenshots, Google Blog
- Snap Map reaches new milestone of 400M monthly active users, TechCrunch
- The Local SEO Mistake That Cost a Business ALL Their Reviews, Sterling Sky
Mobile & Voice
- Apple Explores Move to AI Search in Browser Amid Google Fallout, Bloomberg
- Apple Watch Shipments’ Continuous Decline: New Models, Significant Upgrades Needed, Counterpoint Research
- Apple's Eddy Cue sees the iPhone being replaced by AI, AppleInsider
- Apple's Eddy Cue: Searches in Apple's browser fell for the first time in April, CNBC
- Google Gemini now has an iPad app, 9to5Google
- Meta Renews Work on Facial Recognition Tech as Privacy Worries Fade, The Information
SEO
- Best SEO Platforms & Tools for AI Search Optimization, seoClarity
- How to optimize content for AI LLM comprehension using Yoast’s tools, Yoast
- Share of Search: How to Calculate, Use, And Improve It, Ahrefs
- Unlocking the Value of Schema Markup: SEO, Content, and AI, Schema App Solutions
PPC
- Deprecation of Structured Data Files v7, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Google Places Travel Ads in Startup AI Search Engine Results, Skift
- Holiday 2024 wrapped: Advertising trends that defined the season, Microsoft Advertising
- PPC Keyword Research for Google Ads: A First-Timer’s Guide, Ahrefs
- Why You Should Run a Brand Campaign on Google Ads, PPC Live
Search Features
- Anthropic rolls out an API for AI-powered web search, TechCrunch
- Create and edit images with Gemini 2.0 in preview, Google Developers Blog
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.