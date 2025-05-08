Google has launched several new charts within the Google Ads interface. We recently saw the table tree view (which was not 100% new, I was told) and now we are seeing new stacked bar chart, stacked column chart, combo chart, stacked area chart and 100% stacked area chart.

This also was spotted by Thomas Eccel who posted the screenshot on LinkedIn - notice in the screenshot how some of the charts are labeled "new." Although, I know others are not seeing this "new" label on these charts - so maybe it isn't fully new?

Thomas broke them down and wrote about each new chart:

100% Stacked Bar Chart: Supports one dimension with multiple metrics, or two dimensions with one metric.

100% Stacked Column Chart: Supports one dimension with multiple metrics, or two dimensions with one metric.

Combo Chart: Supports up to 5 column metrics and 5 line metrics, using time as the x-axis.

Stacked Area Chart: Supports one series dimension with one metric, or no series dimension with multiple metrics. Time is used on the x-axis.

100% Stacked Area Chart: Supports one series dimension with one metric, or no series dimension with multiple metrics. Time is used on the x-axis.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.