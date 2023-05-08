Daily Search Forum Recap: May 8, 2023

May 8, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

With Google I/O around the corner, I shared a post that illustrates some of the changes that may be coming to Google Search. Google says hreflang x-default can help with discovery, amongst other things. Google is testing an explore related visual search snippet. Google local business profiles show "chat with live agent." Bing is testing a learn more on feature and a promotion for Microsoft Edge Deal Day. Plus, I have another vlog with Glenn Gabe for you all.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Is This What Google Search May Be Launching At I/O?
    For the past couple of weeks now, we've been hearing reports of how Google will change Google Search in the wake of AI and changes in searcher behavior. As many of you know, I cover a ton of Google Search user interface changes and I put together a collection of some of those changes we found that I think Google might announce at I/O as the future of Google Search.
  • Google: hreflang x-default Can Help Feed URLs To Google It Might Not Otherwise See
    Gary Illyes from Google posted on the Google Search blog about some of the more "hidden" advantages of using hreflang x-default value. As Gary noted on LinkedIn, "incidentally, it can also help with feeding Googlebot URLs that the poor thing otherwise might not see."
  • Google Search Snippet With Visual Explore Features
    We have seen the Google Explore feature many times, but here is a similar explore feature but as a sub-feature of a single search result snippet. Google is testing showing a scrollable snippet that is more visual and interactive.
  • Google Local Business Panel: Chat With Live Agent
    Google has been rolling out "chat with live agent" buttons in some local business panels within Google Search. This seems to be part of the Google Business Profile messaging platform.
  • Bing Search "Learn More On" & Microsoft Edge Deal Days
    Microsoft Bing is testing a new section named "Learn more on." This section seems to give you search refinements and expanders to find more information related to your original query. Bing is also adding a box named "Microsoft Edge Deal Days" to some search results.
  • Vlog #222: Glenn Gabe on AI Content, E-E-A-T & The Future
    In part one with Glenn Gabe, we talk about Bing chat and Google Bard and also the use of AI-generated content...
  • Coconut Chia Pudding At Google
    How about this for Google juice or drinking the Google Kool-Aid... Coconut chia pudding at one of the Google offices. I am not sure I would drink this because (1) I am not a fan of coconut and (2) wel

