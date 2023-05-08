Daily Search Forum Recap: May 8, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

With Google I/O around the corner, I shared a post that illustrates some of the changes that may be coming to Google Search. Google says hreflang x-default can help with discovery, amongst other things. Google is testing an explore related visual search snippet. Google local business profiles show "chat with live agent." Bing is testing a learn more on feature and a promotion for Microsoft Edge Deal Day. Plus, I have another vlog with Glenn Gabe for you all.

Gmail is showing ads in the middle of the inbox, 9to5Google

