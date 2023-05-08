Daily Search Forum Recap: May 8, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
With Google I/O around the corner, I shared a post that illustrates some of the changes that may be coming to Google Search. Google says hreflang x-default can help with discovery, amongst other things. Google is testing an explore related visual search snippet. Google local business profiles show "chat with live agent." Bing is testing a learn more on feature and a promotion for Microsoft Edge Deal Day. Plus, I have another vlog with Glenn Gabe for you all.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Is This What Google Search May Be Launching At I/O?
For the past couple of weeks now, we've been hearing reports of how Google will change Google Search in the wake of AI and changes in searcher behavior. As many of you know, I cover a ton of Google Search user interface changes and I put together a collection of some of those changes we found that I think Google might announce at I/O as the future of Google Search.
- Google: hreflang x-default Can Help Feed URLs To Google It Might Not Otherwise See
Gary Illyes from Google posted on the Google Search blog about some of the more "hidden" advantages of using hreflang x-default value. As Gary noted on LinkedIn, "incidentally, it can also help with feeding Googlebot URLs that the poor thing otherwise might not see."
- Google Search Snippet With Visual Explore Features
We have seen the Google Explore feature many times, but here is a similar explore feature but as a sub-feature of a single search result snippet. Google is testing showing a scrollable snippet that is more visual and interactive.
- Google Local Business Panel: Chat With Live Agent
Google has been rolling out "chat with live agent" buttons in some local business panels within Google Search. This seems to be part of the Google Business Profile messaging platform.
- Bing Search "Learn More On" & Microsoft Edge Deal Days
Microsoft Bing is testing a new section named "Learn more on." This section seems to give you search refinements and expanders to find more information related to your original query. Bing is also adding a box named "Microsoft Edge Deal Days" to some search results.
- Vlog #222: Glenn Gabe on AI Content, E-E-A-T & The Future
In part one with Glenn Gabe, we talk about Bing chat and Google Bard and also the use of AI-generated content...
Other Great Search Threads:
- Weird to see favicons and site names missing from the desktop results this morning. This as we near I/O where there will be some big things announced search-wise. Also, while a pretty big unconfirmed algo update is rolling out (starting ~5/4). Stay tuned., Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- For clients who are active in SEO and also do PPC, what is the average ratio of paid vs organic traffic that you commonly see with your clients? Don’t respond if you don’t have data, I will share results later And plz c, Lily Ray on Twitter
- Google doesn't use the lang-attribute (on pages or on links), and doesn't do anything special for "rel-alternate" HTML links like that in terms of hreflang. They really need to be normal link-rel-alternate-hreflang elements (or HTTP header, or in the site, John Mueller on Twitter
- In case you missed it: Bing Image Creator now supports multiple languages. Try it in Bing Chat Creative mode!, Mikhail Parakhin on Twitter
- Sometimes search results across desktops are also different. The web is very dynamic, search is constantly adapting, and sometimes context of the device also means different things are deemed to be relevant. In short, there is no single "why"., John Mueller on Twitter
- The answer is no. Also no if it were a normal link. But regardless, instead of focusing on SEO, it would be worthwhile to learn how this all works, then you can find the answer yourself. A good starting point is to search for the element:, John Mueller on Twitter
- Have you heard of the hreflang x-default value? If not, this post is for you. Though, if you have, it's for you also. Tweeting on Monday is difficult, just go and have a read, Google Search Central on Twitter
