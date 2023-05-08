Bing Search "Learn More On" & Microsoft Edge Deal Days

Microsoft Bing is testing a new section named "Learn more on." This section seems to give you search refinements and expanders to find more information related to your original query. Bing is also adding a box named "Microsoft Edge Deal Days" to some search results.

Learn More On

This was spotted by Frank Sandtmann and posted on Mastodon. Frank said, "It might be displayed, when the search term is ambiguous or might need further explanations."

Here is his screenshot:

This was actually spotted a few months ago:

🆕 Bing added "Learn More On" carousel snippet on the desktop SERP.



↗️ Its new on #Bing pic.twitter.com/mGsN2KbRya — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) March 15, 2023

Microsoft Edge Deal Days

Bing is also testing showing a box in the Bing Search results for Microsoft Edge Deal Days. Frank said on Mastodon, "Microsoft seems to be looking to integrate their different products in new ways. Today is the start of "Microsoft Edge Deal Days", promoting online shopping via the Edge browser."

Here is a link to the portal for Microsoft Edge Deal Days.

"At the same time, they are displaying a little icon on their Bing shopping ads on #SERPs. Upon mouseover a small overlay with a countdown is coming up. So, maybe with stronger focus on transactions and the integration of #ChatGPT, Edge might become one of the central products for Microsoft," he added.

Here is his screenshot:

I can't replicate both of these at the time of writing this story.

Forum discussion at Mastodon.