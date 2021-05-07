Daily Search Forum Recap: May 7, 2021

May 7, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Algorithm Tweaks, Evil Featured Snippets, Bing Content Submission API & More
    To kick things off, I discussed my monthly Google webmaster report is out and that you can catch up on all the important Google news there. Also, Google seemed to have another unconfirmed update last weekend...
  • Bing Content Submission API Beta Is Now Available
    Microsoft announced last night that the Bing Content Submission API is now in beta and open to be used by site owners, publishers, webmasters or whatever you cool kids are calling yourselves these days. Microsoft announced this over two years ago and while the company released the URL submission API a while ago, the content submission API has been in a private beta since then.
  • Google Artificially Creating Author Names For Some Search Snippets
    Lily Ray shared on Twitter some examples of Google making up artificial author names to attach to some of its search results snippets. She showed some named such as ALP Dull, R Wine, W Wine, and other names that are being pulled from the content somewhere but are not real names.
  • Google Search Jumplinks / Sitelinks With Emojis
    Google is now showing emojis in the search result snippets jumplinks (sometimes sitelinks although these are not sitelinks) section of the search result snippet. This was spotted by Brian Freiesleben and posted on Twitter and I can replicate it both on desktop and mobile search.
  • Google: Internationalized Sites Even With Same English Content Not Duplicate Content
    Let's say you have multiple international sites, ccTLDs, with your business registered with a .com for the US, .fr for France, .de for Germany and so on. But you have not translated all of those sites into its local language, and some or many of those pages have the same English language you find on the .com version. Google says that is not duplicate content.
  • Google Search Tests Super Wide Image Results Box
    Google is testing a incredibly wide image results box in its web search results interface. So instead of the image results box fitting tightly underneath the search box, it expands out to the extent of your browser window.
  • Google Shovel
    Here is a new photo out of the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California of a Googler holding a special Google shovel. This Googler is named Christopher J Sotelo and it was his first day back i

