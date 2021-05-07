Daily Search Forum Recap: May 7, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Algorithm Tweaks, Evil Featured Snippets, Bing Content Submission API & More
To kick things off, I discussed my monthly Google webmaster report is out and that you can catch up on all the important Google news there. Also, Google seemed to have another unconfirmed update last weekend...
- Bing Content Submission API Beta Is Now Available
Microsoft announced last night that the Bing Content Submission API is now in beta and open to be used by site owners, publishers, webmasters or whatever you cool kids are calling yourselves these days. Microsoft announced this over two years ago and while the company released the URL submission API a while ago, the content submission API has been in a private beta since then.
- Google Artificially Creating Author Names For Some Search Snippets
Lily Ray shared on Twitter some examples of Google making up artificial author names to attach to some of its search results snippets. She showed some named such as ALP Dull, R Wine, W Wine, and other names that are being pulled from the content somewhere but are not real names.
- Google Search Jumplinks / Sitelinks With Emojis
Google is now showing emojis in the search result snippets jumplinks (sometimes sitelinks although these are not sitelinks) section of the search result snippet. This was spotted by Brian Freiesleben and posted on Twitter and I can replicate it both on desktop and mobile search.
- Google: Internationalized Sites Even With Same English Content Not Duplicate Content
Let's say you have multiple international sites, ccTLDs, with your business registered with a .com for the US, .fr for France, .de for Germany and so on. But you have not translated all of those sites into its local language, and some or many of those pages have the same English language you find on the .com version. Google says that is not duplicate content.
- Google Search Tests Super Wide Image Results Box
Google is testing a incredibly wide image results box in its web search results interface. So instead of the image results box fitting tightly underneath the search box, it expands out to the extent of your browser window.
- Google Shovel
Here is a new photo out of the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California of a Googler holding a special Google shovel. This Googler is named Christopher J Sotelo and it was his first day back i
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- It was only a few years ago that Google used to highly rank: - Lots of untrue, anti-vax propaganda - Inaccurate medical info - Hyper-partisan political content - Conspiracy theories about the climate change, holocaust, flat-earth, Rand Fishkin on Twitter
- Twitter Releases "Spaces" to Users With 600 Followers or More, WebmasterWorld
- UAE embassy paid SEO analysts $1 million to improve what pops up when you google them https://t.co/NghyMBehgM. Ht / @UkRedacted https://t.co/WePlFFcUgM, Joel Schectman on Twitter
- Are you wondering if the new line or dot you saw on the SERP is new? Now you can INSTANTLY get the answer from @rustybrick himself! Just head over to this new and VERY official site and Barry will give you the answer you both, Mordy Oberstein on Twitter
- Twitter Releases "TipJar" Allowing Users to Send Money To Other Users, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Microsoft Bing opens Content Submission API as beta
- 8 lessons before starting a digital marketing business; Plus, voice analysis for marketing; Thursday’s daily brief
Other Great Search Stories:
