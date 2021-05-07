Google Search Jumplinks / Sitelinks With Emojis

Google is now showing emojis in the search result snippets jumplinks (sometimes sitelinks although these are not sitelinks) section of the search result snippet. This was spotted by Brian Freiesleben and posted on Twitter and I can replicate it both on desktop and mobile search.

Here is a GIF of it in action on Google mobile search:

Here is a screen shot on desktop (click to enlarge):

Google has a love 😍 hate 😡 relationship with emojis, just search this site for [emojis Google] and you will find plenty of articles on the topic.

Forum discussion at Twitter.