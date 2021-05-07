Google: Internationalized Sites Even With Same English Content Not Duplicate Content

Let's say you have multiple international sites, ccTLDs, with your business registered with a .com for the US, .fr for France, .de for Germany and so on. But you have not translated all of those sites into its local language, and some or many of those pages have the same English language you find on the .com version. Google says that is not duplicate content.

This is actually a very old SEO question where even during the Matt Cutts era it received an answer. This dates back to 2011 where Matt said this is not an issue for Google.

But let's jump forward a decade or so to 2021 and see how John Mueller of Google answered it on Twitter. He said there's no duplicate content penalty for something like that, but concentrating your site's value on fewer pages generally makes it easier for those pages to be more visible."

Here are those tweets:

There's no duplicate content penalty for something like that, but concentrating your site's value on fewer pages generally makes it easier for those pages to be more visible. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) May 5, 2021

Now here is Matt's video answer from 10 years ago:

If it was me, I'd hire a translator and implement hreflang but if not, do not panic to do it tomorrow, come up with a plan that works for your business.

