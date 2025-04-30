Daily Search Forum Recap: April 30, 2025

Apr 30, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console may be rolling out desktop versus mobile Discover performance data, maybe. Google labels search result features that go to commercial queries as sponsored. Google said four identical links to the same page is fine and normal. Google is testing linking the reviews button in the local panel to AI Overviews. Google is tracking deals from this search.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Console Discover Performance Report Hack Suggests Desktop & Mobile Data Filters Coming
    We know Google will be bringing Google Discover to the desktop interface, heck, we've seen Google testing it for a while now. But did you know that Google will also show the breakdown of mobile versus desktop performance of Google Discover in Google Search Console?
  • Google May Label Search Results As Sponsored If They Link To Commercial Queries
    Back in February, I reported about this unusual Google Search ad format for people also considered sponsored results. They did not look like ads, but they were labeled sponsored. Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, confirmed these are a sponsored ads experiment, but clicking on them do not result in a charge. They are labeled as sponsored only because they go to more commercial queries.
  • Google: Four Identical Links On A Page Is Fine & Common
    Google's John Mueller said having "four identical links on a page to another page seems fine & common to me." He said, don't worry if you have that in your navigation, and implied it won't have an impact on your SEO.
  • Google Tests Linking Reviews Button On Local Panel To AI Overviews
    Google seems to be testing linking the "Reviews" button you see in the local panel, on a Google Business Profile, to AI Overviews. So when you search for a business, see the local panel on the right side, and then click on "reviews," you are taken to an AI Overview result.
  • Google Track Deals From This Search Toggle Button
    Google is testing a feature to let you get notified if there is a deal for the product(s) you are searching for directly in Google Search. It is named "Track deals from this search" and it has a slider to toggle on the notification.
  • YouTube 20th Birthday Cake & Cookies
    YouTube celebrated its 20th anniversary last week and here are some cookies, cupcakes and cakes from various Google offices. I found these on numerous Instagram accounts.

