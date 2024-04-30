Daily Search Forum Recap: April 30, 2024

Apr 30, 2024 - 4:00 pm 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Microsoft Advertising has officially added Copilot to help advertisers using AI. Tuta complained to regulators over its ranking drop with the Google core update. We saw the same person rank in Google Search with multiple entities. Google renames product sites to product websites. Google Search App has a neat screenshot feature. I am offline today, all these stories were pre-written and scheduled, including this newsletter.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Copilot Now In Microsoft Advertising Platform
    Microsoft announced the general availability of Copilot in the Microsoft Advertising Platform. This means you can now use Copilot (Microsoft's AI) natural language conversational chat, asset recommendations, and image asset creation in the Microsoft Advertising platform.
  • The Same Person With Multiple Entities In Google Search
    Last week, Shameem Adhikarath shared an example of an individual that shows up twice as two different entities in Google Search. It is like maybe Google was fed two distinct entities for the same person and now Google is showing both of them, with the same name and same query.
  • Tuta Complains To EU Regulators Over Google March 2024 Core Update Ranking Drop
    Tuta Mail, a popular encrypted email service, complained to European Union tech regulators that Google dropped its rankings for all sorts of keyword phrases with the Google March 2024 core update. Tuta is upset they no longer rank for [encrypted email] after this update.
  • Google Search App "Send A Link To This Page" When You Take A Screenshot
    One of my pet peeves is when people send me screenshots of pages they want me to read and do not include the URL to that page. Well, the Google Search app is trying to solve that issue by telling the person who took a screenshot to "Send a link to this page" by clicking a big blue "Share" button.
  • Google Renames Product Sites To Product Websites
    Google has renamed the Product Sites search filter to Product Websites. These only really show up in the European regions and starting last week, Google renamed "Sites" to "Websites."
  • Slimmer Google Dog Tag
    We have seen numerous dog tags for Dooglers, Google dogs, before. But this one looks slimmer than the old dog tags. I found this new photo of a Doogler and you can see the small Google collar tag.
  • Programming Note: Offline For Last Days Of Passover
    This is a programming note that I will be completely offline for the last days of the Passover holiday. The last days of Passover are on Monday and Tuesday, April 29th and 30th. Any stories published here will be scheduled and written beforehand and not posted live.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Passover.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 30, 2024

Apr 30, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Bing Ads

Copilot Now In Microsoft Advertising Platform

Apr 30, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

The Same Person With Multiple Entities In Google Search

Apr 30, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Tuta Complains To EU Regulators Over Google March 2024 Core Update Ranking Drop

Apr 30, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search App "Send A Link To This Page" When You Take A Screenshot

Apr 30, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Renames Product Sites To Product Websites

Apr 30, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Copilot Now In Microsoft Advertising Platform

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.