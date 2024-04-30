Google Search App "Send A Link To This Page" When You Take A Screenshot

Apr 30, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Man Subway Phone Google Logo

One of my pet peeves is when people send me screenshots of pages they want me to read and do not include the URL to that page. Well, the Google Search app is trying to solve that issue by telling the person who took a screenshot to "Send a link to this page" by clicking a big blue "Share" button.

This was spotted by Radu Oncescu on X and seems to be an iOS Google Search app feature only. When you take a screenshot the app will pop up this box that says "Share this page?"

Here is a screenshot of this in action (yes, I had to take the screenshot twice):

Google Share This Page On Screenshot

I hope more people realize that sending screenshots without a URL can be troublesome. :)

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Passover.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Bing Ads

Copilot Now In Microsoft Advertising Platform

Apr 30, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

The Same Person With Multiple Entities In Google Search

Apr 30, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Tuta Complains To EU Regulators Over Google March 2024 Core Update Ranking Drop

Apr 30, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search App "Send A Link To This Page" When You Take A Screenshot

Apr 30, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Renames Product Sites To Product Websites

Apr 30, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 29, 2024

Apr 29, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Previous Story: Google Renames Product Sites To Product Websites
Next Story: Tuta Complains To EU Regulators Over Google March 2024 Core Update Ranking Drop

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.