Last week, Shameem Adhikarath shared an example of an individual that shows up twice as two different entities in Google Search. It is like maybe Google was fed two distinct entities for the same person and now Google is showing both of them, with the same name and same query.

Shameem shared a screenshot and video of this in action on X - I cannot replicate this - but if you search for [neil patel] you might see the same face and information but under two different entities.

Here is his screenshot:

Here is his video:

Hi, @searchliaison Why is Google displaying two Knowledge Panels for the same person with different occupation titles?

— Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) April 23, 2024

Shameem asked Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, about this but he did not respond yet.

Have you seen this before? If so, why would this happen? I suspect Google was some how fed this data based on Freebase or other knowledge panel sources.

