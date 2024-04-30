The Same Person With Multiple Entities In Google Search

Last week, Shameem Adhikarath shared an example of an individual that shows up twice as two different entities in Google Search. It is like maybe Google was fed two distinct entities for the same person and now Google is showing both of them, with the same name and same query.

Shameem shared a screenshot and video of this in action on X - I cannot replicate this - but if you search for [neil patel] you might see the same face and information but under two different entities.

Here is his screenshot:

Neil Patel Entities Google People Also Ask

Here is his video:

Shameem asked Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, about this but he did not respond yet.

Have you seen this before? If so, why would this happen? I suspect Google was some how fed this data based on Freebase or other knowledge panel sources.

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Passover.

 

