Google has renamed the Product Sites search filter to Product Websites. These only really show up in the European regions and starting last week, Google renamed "Sites" to "Websites."

This change was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted on X saying, "Google has now altered the naming of the UK/European menu item from 'Product Sites' to 'Product websites'. This change looks to be showing for all users within this region."

Here is a screenshot:

Google Product Websites

We covered this extensivly in January then again in March.

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Passover.

 

