Daily Search Forum Recap: April 30, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Web & Local Ranking Update, Reporting Indexing Issues, Recognizing Authors & A Bit Of A Rant
This past weekend, maybe around the 23rd of April, we saw another Google ranking update and also there has been a lot of local fluctuations as well. Google released a new tool to report indexing issues to the company...
- The Google AdWords API Shutting Down In 362 Days
Google is giving us about a year to switch over from the old Google AdWords API to the newer Google Ads API. The Google Ads API replaced the AdWords API when Google released it as a beta I believe in 2019.
- Google Webspam Report 2020: More Spam, More Blocking, More Of The Same
Google has published its annual webspam report and it is just more of the same. In short, there is more spam, Google is getting better at detecting and thus blocking that spam and of course a bit on the COVID stuff. Here are some bulleted highlights from this webspam report.
- Google Search Console Drop In Valid But No Change In Invalid Might Not Be Bad
Google's John Mueller said that if you are seeing "seeing a drop in valid, and not a rise in invalid, that's possibly just a matter of the sample used for testing becoming smaller for that site." This is specific to the Search Console structured data enhancement report sections.
- Google: Asking What Schema To Use Is Like Asking A Dictionary Maintainer What To Say
Dan Brickley, a developer advocate at Google who managed Schema.org, had a really great line that I wanted to amplify here. He was asked by a seasoned SEO about which schema one should use in a specific case. In which Dan Brickley replied "that question is a bit like asking a dictionary maintainer what to say."
- Google Find Results On Other Search Providers Carousel Is Not Human Curated
Back in February 2020, Google due to EU pressure began showing a new carousel box in the EU based search results to show search results from other search providers. The box is named "find results on" and can link you to Yelp, Groupon, Craigslist, and many other search providers. John Mueller of Google said this is algorithmic and not hand curated, as far as he knows.
- YouTube Office Pixel Screen
Here is a photo from the Google San Bruno office, aka the YouTube office, and you can see in this lobby area there are red chairs next to a pixelated TV viewing screen with a YouTube logo in the cente
