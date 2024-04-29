Daily Search Forum Recap: April 29, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's March 2024 core update completed on April 19th, Google just didn't confirm it until a week later. Google said its spam reporting tool will add site reputation abuse after May 5. Google responded to concerns over the Chrome IP masking and how it will impact advertisers. Google Knowlwdge Panels has translated sections. Apple Business Connect gains actions with links. Google AI is writing some knowledge panels. I am offline today, all these stories were pre-written and scheduled, including this newsletter.

Google Universal Analytics 360 Sunsetting: Migration Tips Inside, Search Engine Journal

Dr Martens stomps on Temu with lawsuit over Google ads, The Times

