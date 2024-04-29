Google Knowledge Panel With Auto-Translated Texts

Google is auto-translating some of the content within the Google Knowledge Panels and blocks. So if you are in a location where you don't only speak English, Google may show you your local language as an additional block of text in the knowledge panel.

Here is a screenshot of this from Shameem Adhikarath who posted about this on X:

Google Knowledge Panel Translate Language

Here are more screenshots:

Google has done this before with showing localized languages in the Google Search results and in the Google Maps.

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Passover.

 

