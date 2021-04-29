Daily Search Forum Recap: April 29, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • How To Report A Google Search Indexing Issue
    Google has a new method to debug and ultimately report indexing issues with Google Search. Google opened up a new form where currently US based site owners can report issues directly to Google around Google Search indexing. This is how it works.
  • Google Boosts Travel Search Tools For A Post Pandemic World
    Google announced a few new features in Google Search around travel features specifically as "many people are eager to start planning vacations again," Google said. Google is getting ready for a post pandemic world with these updates that include new travel COVID advisories, new ways to explore destinations and a road trip planner.
  • Google Doesn't Generally Suspend Sites From Google Discover
    Google's Paul Bakaus, he is very involved in web stories these days, said on Twitter that at Google "we don't generally 'suspend' sites, and when you fix issues, you are always eligible to reappear." Truth is, and I posted this reminder before, Google Discover is impacted by core updates and requires a higher level of all those good E-A-Ts we talk about.
  • Brands Value Domain Authority Because They Mistakenly Think Google Values DA
    There was an interesting thread on Twitter about DA, Moz's domain authority metrics. In short, a blogger named ChloÃ
  • Google Ads API Version 7.0 Now Available
    Google has released version 7.0 of the Google Ads API. This is a jump from version 6.1.0 which was released on April 10, 2021. To use the v7 features, you will need to upgrade your client libraries and client code, Google said.
  • Google Irvine California Beach Hut View
    Here is an older photo I found on Instagram from the Google Irvine, California office. You can see this beautiful sunset looking out over the Google beach hut at the water. How nice.

