Daily Search Forum Recap: April 29, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- How To Report A Google Search Indexing Issue
Google has a new method to debug and ultimately report indexing issues with Google Search. Google opened up a new form where currently US based site owners can report issues directly to Google around Google Search indexing. This is how it works.
- Google Boosts Travel Search Tools For A Post Pandemic World
Google announced a few new features in Google Search around travel features specifically as "many people are eager to start planning vacations again," Google said. Google is getting ready for a post pandemic world with these updates that include new travel COVID advisories, new ways to explore destinations and a road trip planner.
- Google Doesn't Generally Suspend Sites From Google Discover
Google's Paul Bakaus, he is very involved in web stories these days, said on Twitter that at Google "we don't generally 'suspend' sites, and when you fix issues, you are always eligible to reappear." Truth is, and I posted this reminder before, Google Discover is impacted by core updates and requires a higher level of all those good E-A-Ts we talk about.
- Brands Value Domain Authority Because They Mistakenly Think Google Values DA
There was an interesting thread on Twitter about DA, Moz's domain authority metrics. In short, a blogger named ChloÃ
- Google Ads API Version 7.0 Now Available
Google has released version 7.0 of the Google Ads API. This is a jump from version 6.1.0 which was released on April 10, 2021. To use the v7 features, you will need to upgrade your client libraries and client code, Google said.
- Google Irvine California Beach Hut View
Here is an older photo I found on Instagram from the Google Irvine, California office. You can see this beautiful sunset looking out over the Google beach hut at the water. How nice.
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Reporting from home, it's @JohnMu! In this April ep. of Google Search News, we have updates on: Page experience & Core Web Vitals ranking, Video best practices, Search Console ., Google Search Central on Twitter
- Apple Q2, FY21, Revenue Up 54pct to $89.6 bln Income $23.6 bln, WebmasterWorld
- I admit, it's awkward seeing basic questions from someone who has a site on SEO linked from their profile. "How to rank #1!" "Make money online!" - "what is a meta tag?" But, tbh, whether real or fak, John Mueller on Twitter
- I take back my excitement over regex in GSC after realising that it can't be used to exclude queries! https://t.co/S0fSj6Dwvg, Areej AbuAli on Twitter
- Thanks David, we will be URL Normalizing these parameters quickly., Fabrice Canel on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Skyrocket your rankings with a head-to-toe website audit
- Why Google’s cookieless data policy isn’t the only concern in search marketing
- Google lets you report an indexing issue
- Most marketers expect to attend in-person conferences by early 2022
- Apple’s App Tracking Transparency is live; Wednesday’s daily brief
- Google announces additional travel advisory notices in search and updates to its trip planning tools
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Marc Soares: The Power of Simplicity in Data Visualization, KPIs Studio
- Using Google Analytics for Continuous Improvement, Practical Ecommerce
Industry & Business
- Google campus goes to San Jose Planning Commission, San Jose Spotlight
- Google Is Saving Over $1 Billion a Year by Working From Home, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- 6 Backlinking Strategies to Boost Your Traffic and Domain Authority in 2021, PPC Hero
- When & How to Disavow Backlinks in 2021, Moz
- How to Use Surveys to Tap into Trending Conversations (and Build Links), Moz
Local & Maps
- How to report an accident, hazard, or speed check in Apple Maps for iOS 14.5, Appleinsider
- Introducing Android Earthquake Alerts outside the U.S., Google Blog
- Waze gets real-time traffic info in Calgary, Canada, 9to5Google
Mobile & Voice
- Loud and clear: AI is improving Assistant conversations, Google Blog
- You’ll soon be able to teach Google Assistant how to pronounce names, The Verge
SEO
- 12 women share their passion for Data and SEO, OnCrawl
- SEO Copywriting - Best Practices & General Guidelines, Go Inflow
- The 4 Stages of an SEO-Driven Website Launch, BruceClay
- Yoast SEO 16.2: Getting your technical SEO in shape, Yoast
- Understanding the Magic Behind Google's "Price Drop" Rich Result for eCommerce SEO, Brodie Clark Consulting
PPC
- Announcing v7 of the Google Ads API, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Study: Driving impact with search advertising, Microsoft Advertising
Search Features