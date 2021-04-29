Brands Value Domain Authority Because They Mistakenly Think Google Values DA

Apr 29, 2021 • 7:11 am | comments (5) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
There was an interesting thread on Twitter about DA, Moz's domain authority metrics. In short, a blogger named Chloë wanted advice on getting her blog's "domain authority up." John Mueller of Google made a joke that DA is not important and Google doesn't use it but she came back and wrote "it is the most important metric for brands, it's the first thing they ask for, and if it's high enough they ask for your stats."

The truth is, this metric is only important to brands because these brands mistakenly think and believe that Google on some level values domain authority. In fact, most of these brands think DA is a Google metric and you and I know it is not. Even if you think DA is a good comparison to Google's PageRank, does that even matter these days?

The truth is, not only is it a mistake to think Google uses or values DA, but it is very harmful to the brand and the publisher to think this way. Why? Because the only reason this is valued at all is for the purpose of paying for links, which is directly against Google's webmaster guidelines. Let's dig in...

Here is the tweet:

Here is the responses from John:

Truth is, the whole thing around this makes me sad. It makes me sad that (a) bloggers are chasing down ways to improve their DA (b) when Google doesn't even use DA and (c) when the only purpose around getting higher DA is to get a do follow link (d) which is against Google's webmaster guidelines anyway. It is just so circular and backwards and even more so, it is like I am trying to educate the wider SEO space about the flawed logic here and of course, this is a niche blog, so they don't see it.

I've written about the topic numerous times:

Billie Geena and I went back and forth about this on Twitter as well, and I thought the conversation was worth sharing:

Dr. Pete from Moz jumped in to add this perspective:

The whole thing just makes me sad - we are focused on DA and not building out sites that Google wants to rank higher in the long term.

Stop it with DA - if you get an email about DA, tell them DA doesn't matter and do it over and over again until it stops.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

