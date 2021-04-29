Google Doesn't Generally Suspend Sites From Google Discover

Apr 29, 2021 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google's Paul Bakaus, he is very involved in web stories these days, said on Twitter that at Google "we don't generally 'suspend' sites, and when you fix issues, you are always eligible to reappear." Truth is, and I posted this reminder before, Google Discover is impacted by core updates and requires a higher level of all those good E-A-Ts we talk about.

So while it might feel like after a Google core update your site was suspended from Google Discover, it is more likely that your site was deemed algorithmically not to be high quality enough to show up in Google Discover. You are either meeting the threshold or not, although that might be over simplifying how it works.

Google even updated its Discover help documents to add a ton of details around why E-A-T is important for Google Discover.

Here is Paul's tweet within context:

Then John Mueller from Google explained this more in this tweet:

So yep - make sure that when Google discovers your content that it wants to EAT it up (man that was corny but tasty).

Forum discussion at Twitter.

