Daily Search Forum Recap: April 28, 2025

Apr 28, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search saw some heated ranking volatility before and into the weekend. Search Console's API seems to be stuck with April 22nd data. Google used search signals and data to train its AI models. Apple updated its Applebot documentation. Google is testing a new UI for its shipping, returns and payments section in the retailer panel. Bing is testing videos in its Copilot answers.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Spiked Friday - April 25th
    In my Friday video, I mentioned some more volatility heating up on Friday morning and I promised to cover it if I see more signs of that update. Well, many of the other tools noticed volatility around April 25th, this past Friday, in addition to the 22nd and 23rd volatility we covered earlier last week.
  • Google Search Console API Data Stuck On April 22
    I am hearing reports that the Google Search Console API and tools that use the API, including Big Query exports, bulk exports and third party tools, are stuck with data from April 22nd but nothing sooner. It seems like there is something stuck in the data pipes within the API.
  • Deposition: Google Used Search Signals & Data To Train Gemini AI Models
    Google uses its search engine data and signals to help train its Gemini AI models, we learned from documents from the DOJ deposition testimony. Although, we kind of knew that when Google launched SGE, they told us they used Google Search's core ranking systems to help identify high-quality sites (although, it didn't seem like they did...).
  • Bing Copilot Answer More Videos Section
    Microsoft Bing is testing placing a "more videos" section in the Bing Copilot answers. Recently we covered how Bing placed images and video links but this implementation makes more sense.
  • Google Tests New Shipping, Returns & Payment Section In Retail Knowledge Panel
    Last December, we reported how Google was showing a payments option section in the retailer/merchant knowledge panel. Google is now testing a clearer version of it, while adding shipping and return information to the payments section.
  • Apple Updates Applebot Docs: Explaining Applebot-Extended vs Applebot
    Apple has made some updates to its Applebot documentation, primarily explaining the difference between the normal Applebot crawler and the Applebot-Extended crawler. To be clear, Applebot-Extended is not new, Apple introduced it about a year ago but Apple wanted to clarify how blocking Applebot-Extended impacts Applebot, if at all.
  • YouTube Rooftop Party Signage & Google Drink
    Here is a photo from a party Google held in their Brazil office - it was a YouTube party. You can see the light up YouTube signage on the rooftop. You can also see a Google drink.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 28, 2025

Apr 28, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Deposition: Google Used Search Signals & Data To Train Gemini AI Models

Apr 28, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Bing Copilot Answer More Videos Section

Apr 28, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests New Shipping, Returns & Payment Section In Retail Knowledge Panel

Apr 28, 2025 - 7:21 am

Apple Updates Applebot Docs: Explaining Applebot-Extended vs Applebot

Apr 28, 2025 - 7:11 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console API Data Stuck On April 22

Apr 28, 2025 - 5:56 am
Previous Story: Deposition: Google Used Search Signals & Data To Train Gemini AI Models

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.