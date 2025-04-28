Daily Search Forum Recap: April 28, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search saw some heated ranking volatility before and into the weekend. Search Console's API seems to be stuck with April 22nd data. Google used search signals and data to train its AI models. Apple updated its Applebot documentation. Google is testing a new UI for its shipping, returns and payments section in the retailer panel. Bing is testing videos in its Copilot answers.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

3 reasons you should clean up your Google search history ASAP, Android Police

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.