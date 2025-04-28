Daily Search Forum Recap: April 28, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search saw some heated ranking volatility before and into the weekend. Search Console's API seems to be stuck with April 22nd data. Google used search signals and data to train its AI models. Apple updated its Applebot documentation. Google is testing a new UI for its shipping, returns and payments section in the retailer panel. Bing is testing videos in its Copilot answers.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Ranking Volatility Spiked Friday - April 25th
In my Friday video, I mentioned some more volatility heating up on Friday morning and I promised to cover it if I see more signs of that update. Well, many of the other tools noticed volatility around April 25th, this past Friday, in addition to the 22nd and 23rd volatility we covered earlier last week.
-
Google Search Console API Data Stuck On April 22
I am hearing reports that the Google Search Console API and tools that use the API, including Big Query exports, bulk exports and third party tools, are stuck with data from April 22nd but nothing sooner. It seems like there is something stuck in the data pipes within the API.
-
Deposition: Google Used Search Signals & Data To Train Gemini AI Models
Google uses its search engine data and signals to help train its Gemini AI models, we learned from documents from the DOJ deposition testimony. Although, we kind of knew that when Google launched SGE, they told us they used Google Search's core ranking systems to help identify high-quality sites (although, it didn't seem like they did...).
-
Bing Copilot Answer More Videos Section
Microsoft Bing is testing placing a "more videos" section in the Bing Copilot answers. Recently we covered how Bing placed images and video links but this implementation makes more sense.
-
Google Tests New Shipping, Returns & Payment Section In Retail Knowledge Panel
Last December, we reported how Google was showing a payments option section in the retailer/merchant knowledge panel. Google is now testing a clearer version of it, while adding shipping and return information to the payments section.
-
Apple Updates Applebot Docs: Explaining Applebot-Extended vs Applebot
Apple has made some updates to its Applebot documentation, primarily explaining the difference between the normal Applebot crawler and the Applebot-Extended crawler. To be clear, Applebot-Extended is not new, Apple introduced it about a year ago but Apple wanted to clarify how blocking Applebot-Extended impacts Applebot, if at all.
-
YouTube Rooftop Party Signage & Google Drink
Here is a photo from a party Google held in their Brazil office - it was a YouTube party. You can see the light up YouTube signage on the rooftop. You can also see a Google drink.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Bing has now added the Copilot logo on a surrounding link that redirects to Copilot Search, Sachin Patel on X
- Bing is testing an AI overview, now displaying the query at the top of the overview. At the end, they show the Copilot search logo with new queries, which redirect to a new search tab., Sachin Patel on X
- Big news! I now have 2 new Spanish voices: Alder and Elm! That means there are now 8 voices to choose from, Microsoft Copilot on X
- Tiny changes to the Google crawlers docs, not really worth covering, but hey: - Google Extended - Googlebot-News Minor text clarifications - attached are before and afters, Barry Schwartz on X
- Yet again, another interesting comment about ads *within* AI Overviews. The problem? THERE ARE NO ADS WITHIN AIOS. Literally nobody can find them. :) During the Q1 earnings call, Google's CBO, Philipp Schindler explained: "Last year, Glenn Gabe on X
- When Googlers go to SEO or Search / site-owner events, it's essentially "developer relations / developer advocacy" (even if most of the folks there wouldn't consider themselves to be developers - which is an interesting twist). If you're cu, John Mueller on Bluesky
- Wrong question to stop asking: “but iS tHiS a rAnkIng fActOR?” ☠️ Right question to start asking: “How is this going to help my site to give a best in class experience to better fulfill audience search journey and needs while maxi, Aleyda Solis on Bluesky
- A lot of these frameworks are made by developers who don't have SEO in mind, so it can be a bit hit & miss with a default setup. Also, a lot of SEOs have found workarounds to make funky frameworks work well for search engines too, so it's n, John Mueller on Bluesky
Search Engine Land Stories:
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- Meta adds dynamic overlays to Advantage+ Catalog ads
- GA4 updates: Snapshot templates added, Aggregate Identifiers improved
- Google hypes AI Overviews, refuses to answer CTR question
- How to optimize B2B PPC spend when budgets and confidence are low
- How to use CRM data to inform and grow your PPC campaigns
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Essential Metrics and Insights to Watch for After a Website Migration, Koozai
- Getting Marketing Attribution Right: Myths, Challenges, & Tracking, Level343
- The great cookie backpedal: who’s winning, who’s whiplashed, Digiday
Industry & Business
- Microsoft’s Big AI Hire Can't Match OpenAI, Newcomer
- US judge sets May 2 hearing to discuss remedies in Google digital ads lawsuit, Reuters
- What Would a Post-Google Google Look Like?, NY Mag
- Don't make Google sell Chrome, Hey
- What Is Happening With Apple’s AI Team? Siri and Robotics Shifts Mark a Breakup, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- Optimising Website Content for the Synthetic Content Data Layer, Hobo
- 2-variable framework for content refresh, Hack the Algo
- Link Building for SaaS Businesses: 20 Strategies That Work in 2025, Marketing Signals
- The Link Lazarus Method: How Dead Wikipedia Links Leveraged My Link Building (300,000$ Saved), Metehan
Local & Maps
- Google confirms removal of Assistant ‘Driving Mode’ , 9to5Google
- 5 Crazy Phenomena in Google Business Profile Page Suspensions, Local Visibility System
- Updated Google Maps UI for Android won't block users from viewing maps in the background, PhoneArena
Mobile & Voice
- Lighter Apple Vision Pro expected by early 2026, AppleInsider
- Here's how Apple plans to fix Siri in iOS 19, 9to5Mac
- What Siri Isn't: Perplexity's Voice Assistant and the Potential of LLMs Integrated with iOS, MacStories
SEO
- Optimizing Your SaaS Landing Pages in 2025 — Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- The Complete Guide to Website Performance for SEO Success, Metehan
- 4 Things to Do After a Big Google Update, SEO Savvy Agent
PPC
- How to Use Portfolio Bidding and Campaign Groups (And Actually Track Their Impact), Optmyzr
- More Than Just a Game: How Sports Ads Can Build Brand Loyalty, PPC Hero
- Scale PPC with Inventory-Based Campaign Templates, Optmyzr
- Brands target AI chatbots as users switch from Google search, Financial Times (Sub)
- Re-Engage Old Customers with the New Lapsed Customers Setting in PMAX, PPC News Feed
Search Features
- 3 reasons you should clean up your Google search history ASAP, Android Police
Other Search
- China's Baidu says its Kunlun chip cluster can train DeepSeek-like models, Reuters
- List of Top AI Search Crawlers + User Agents (April 2025), Momentic
- Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis on AGI and AI in the Military, TIME
