Daily Search Forum Recap: April 26, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google URL parameter tool is officially no longer working. Google AdWords API is sunsetting tomorrow, April 27th. Google is asking those who leave reviews months and months ago to update those reviews. Google has local business listings with a new deals tab. Google Business Profile performance metrics now can show product performance.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

It's Gone: The Google Search Console URL Parameter Tool Is Now Offline

As expected, the Google Search Console URL Parameter Tool is no longer available. If you try to access it for a specific property, you get a message that reads "this report is no longer available here." It links you to the announcement that the tool was being decommissioned today.

As expected, the Google Search Console URL Parameter Tool is no longer available. If you try to access it for a specific property, you get a message that reads "this report is no longer available here." It links you to the announcement that the tool was being decommissioned today. Google AdWords API Shutting Down Tomorrow, April 27th

The time has come for the Google AdWords API to officially shutdown tomorrow, April 27th. Google warned us this would happen over a year ago and now the day has come where the legacy Google AdWords API will sunset and be fully replaced by the Google Ads API.

The time has come for the Google AdWords API to officially shutdown tomorrow, April 27th. Google warned us this would happen over a year ago and now the day has come where the legacy Google AdWords API will sunset and be fully replaced by the Google Ads API. Google Business Profile Adds Products Performance Metrics

Google has added a section to the Google Business Profile Performance Metrics (formerly Google My Business Insights) for products. This section shows you how your products performed in Google Maps and local search. It shows you how many people viewed your products and what your top products are.

Google has added a section to the Google Business Profile Performance Metrics (formerly Google My Business Insights) for products. This section shows you how your products performed in Google Maps and local search. It shows you how many people viewed your products and what your top products are. Google Local Business Listing Deals Tab

Google is showing a "deals" tab on some local business listings. I am not sure if this is new or not, I know I covered deal labels in the local business listings but I am not sure if I saw a tab devoted to just deals?

Google is showing a "deals" tab on some local business listings. I am not sure if this is new or not, I know I covered deal labels in the local business listings but I am not sure if I saw a tab devoted to just deals? Google Maps Asking Local Guides To Update Old Reviews

It seems that the Google Maps team is asking some Google Local Guides to update older reviews they have left in the past. Tricia Clements posted a screenshot on Twitter of the Google Maps request.

It seems that the Google Maps team is asking some Google Local Guides to update older reviews they have left in the past. Tricia Clements posted a screenshot on Twitter of the Google Maps request. Bug Hunter Google Hoodie

Here is a hoodie from Google for the Google's bug hunter bounty program. You can see the bug hunter Google logo on it. Google I guess sends these hoodies to some of those who are part of the bug hunt

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

The 22 Most Useful Google Analytics Reports in 2022, Databox Blog

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.