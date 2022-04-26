Daily Search Forum Recap: April 26, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google URL parameter tool is officially no longer working. Google AdWords API is sunsetting tomorrow, April 27th. Google is asking those who leave reviews months and months ago to update those reviews. Google has local business listings with a new deals tab. Google Business Profile performance metrics now can show product performance.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- It's Gone: The Google Search Console URL Parameter Tool Is Now Offline
As expected, the Google Search Console URL Parameter Tool is no longer available. If you try to access it for a specific property, you get a message that reads "this report is no longer available here." It links you to the announcement that the tool was being decommissioned today.
- Google AdWords API Shutting Down Tomorrow, April 27th
The time has come for the Google AdWords API to officially shutdown tomorrow, April 27th. Google warned us this would happen over a year ago and now the day has come where the legacy Google AdWords API will sunset and be fully replaced by the Google Ads API.
- Google Business Profile Adds Products Performance Metrics
Google has added a section to the Google Business Profile Performance Metrics (formerly Google My Business Insights) for products. This section shows you how your products performed in Google Maps and local search. It shows you how many people viewed your products and what your top products are.
- Google Local Business Listing Deals Tab
Google is showing a "deals" tab on some local business listings. I am not sure if this is new or not, I know I covered deal labels in the local business listings but I am not sure if I saw a tab devoted to just deals?
- Google Maps Asking Local Guides To Update Old Reviews
It seems that the Google Maps team is asking some Google Local Guides to update older reviews they have left in the past. Tricia Clements posted a screenshot on Twitter of the Google Maps request.
- Bug Hunter Google Hoodie
Here is a hoodie from Google for the Google's bug hunter bounty program. You can see the bug hunter Google logo on it. Google I guess sends these hoodies to some of those who are part of the bug hunt
Other Great Search Threads:
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google adds nine policies to three-strike Ads system
- Beware of fake DMCA link requests by AI-generated lawyers
- Brands plan to invest more in search in the next 12 months
- Sneak peek: SEO and PPC keynotes at SMX Advanced
- Google Search launching Signed Exchanges for desktop users
Other Great Search Stories:
