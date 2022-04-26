Google Local Business Listing Deals Tab

Google is showing a "deals" tab on some local business listings. I am not sure if this is new or not, I know I covered deal labels in the local business listings but I am not sure if I saw a tab devoted to just deals?

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani and he posted this screenshot of it on Twitter:

Again, in 2016 we saw Google place deal labels in the local pack and in 2017 we saw deal labels in business listings. But I am not sure if we have seen a deals tab for a local listing? Although, I am thinking this is not too new?

I suspect this pulls from some sort of Merchant Center or other offers feature in Google Business Profiles?

Forum discussion at Twitter.