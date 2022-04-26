Google Maps Asking Local Guides To Update Old Reviews

It seems that the Google Maps team is asking some Google Local Guides to update older reviews they have left in the past. Tricia Clements posted a screenshot on Twitter of the Google Maps request.

The request said "Has it changed?" Meaning, has your review changed and you can "earn +5 bonus points" by updating your review. Tricia wrote "Google is asking me to update my review from 9 months ago, but my original review was filtered and not live on the map! What's the point of updating a filtered review? I'll try anyway."

Here is the screenshot:

I like that Google is asking Local Guides to update their reviews.

