Daily Search Forum Recap: April 24, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
The Google reviews update will probably be done rolling out any minute (maybe by the time you get this email), but this past weekend was super heated. Google is asking you to submit issues you find with the site name in search; Salesforce is super unhappy with it. Google has documented its three categories of web crawlers. Google Bard can now code. Bing Chat is better at responding to news and sports questions. Soon, Bing Chat will be reporting in analytics and Bing Webmaster Tools. ALso, I have the final vlog with Igal Stolpner on international SEO.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Reviews Update Heats Up Again
Google's April 2023 reviews update is now just almost two weeks since it started rolling out, and while the update seemed to have started slow, this past week, we've seen some significant movement and volatility. This weekend was no exception and we are seeing some big movement this weekend.
- Google Search Wants You To Report Inaccurate Site Names
Google's John Mueller posted a new form asking you to submit feedback to Google about when the site name Google shows in search is not what you'd expect it to be. The form was posted a few days ago, so if you have not submitted any issues you've found yet, do submit them now.
- Google Documents Its Three Types Of Web Crawlers
Google has updated its Verifying Googlebot and other Google crawlers help document to add a new section describing the three categories or types of crawlers they have. They have their Googlebot crawler, special-case crawlers and user-triggered crawlers.
- Microsoft: Bing Chat To Show Referrer Analytics Data In Coming Weeks
It is hard for site owners, content creators, and marketers to know how much traffic and visibility they get from Bing Chat. But that might change soon, as Fabrice Canel from Microsoft said they will soon pass referrer data and show clicks and impressions.
- Bing Chat Better At News / Sports & Google Bard Can Code, Plus More AI Updates
Google and Bing announced more updates for Google Bard and Bing Chat. Google said Bard can now code, and indeed it can. At the same time, Bing Chat announced a few updates, including being better at showing information on news and sports, amongst other updates.
- Vlog #220: Igal Stolpner On International SEO With AI Translated Content & Competitive Analysis
In part one, we learned about who is Igal Stolpner, and in part two we dive into the topic of international SEO. Now we dive deeper into this topic and dig into AI-translated content and Google Maps and local results...
- Google Bike Trailer Cart
Here is a photo from the Google Dublin office of a bicycle trailer cart in the office, next to the Google bike signage. I guess this is where they made Google Maps biking directions? Is that too much
Other Great Search Threads:
- I noticed two issues: for a while you started showing the login page for all URLs. This is why we think the pages are duplicate. Additionally, you block all javascript in the robots.txt file, which makes it impossible to render the page properly. (I'd con, John Mueller on Mastodon
- This is interesting; it seems I see a massive increase in twitter bot requests for a lot of properties in my server logs, for most websites bigger than Googlebot / Bingbot and other search engine. Anyone else seeing the, Arnout Hellemans on Twitter
- Do you know for Amazon bot? Lot of crawl today. I do not see before: mozilla/5.0 (macintosh; intel mac os x 10_10_1) applewebkit/600.2.5 (khtml, like gecko) version/8.0.2 safari/600.2.5 (amazonbot/0.1; +ht, Rafa Martin on Twitter
- Our SERP team found this mobile result. The result shows a rounded square with an image. 1. Click the image & you go to the Image Search results. 2. Click the site name & you go the site. Are these image results in the, Shay Harel on Twitter
- SEO has continually evolved over decades. I imagine the next 3 yrs will be similar. A bit of the old with a bit of the new Having a growth mindset, I’m curious & excited about the next 3 yrs People are actually tal, Eric Wu on Twitter
- Given the way CWV is collected & used in CrUX (30 days window? I forgot the exact number), you wouldn't see any immediate change even if the systems immediately & strongly ac, John Mueller on Twitter
- It’s not like we force it to be short - it’s just Precise is trying to have the most reliable answers and the longer the answer - the higher the probability something is wrong. Creative is for more verbo, Mikhail Parakhin on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Bing Chat gets better at news questions and minimizes no-response answers
- Google explains the use cases for its different crawler types
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- Google removes several search ranking algorithm updates from its ranking systems page
- You can now use Google Bard to help you code
- Twitter introduces mandatory verification for advertisers
- Is click-through rate a valuable SEO metric?
- What is evergreen content and why it’s important for SEO
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- What the Google Analytics 4 transition means to your business, Westfair Communications
Industry & Business
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai receives third $200 million-plus stock award, MarketWatch
- Google's 80-acre San Jose mega-campus on hold amid economic slowdown, CNBC
- How Google is helping everyone benefit from the transition to clean energy, Google Blog
- Yandex acquires Uber’s remaining stake in mobility joint venture, Yandex
- Alphabet shareholders ask Google to protect reproductive data, make algorithm more transparent, MarketWatch
- Amazon, Facebook, Google Headline Busy Earnings Week for Tech, Wall Street Journal
- Baidu: Future AI Giant With Improving Core Ad Business, Seeking Alpha
- The flattening’: tech sector calls time on middle managers, Financial Times (Sub)
Links & Content Marketing
- Humanizing AI-Generated Content: A Guide for Content Teams, Marketing Insider Group
- Link Building in 2023, Majestic SEO Podcast
Local & Maps
- 10 Apple Maps Features You Should Be Using, How To Geek
- Maximizing Keyword Research with Google Business Profile's Q&A Section, Sterling Sky Inc
Mobile & Voice
- Apple’s AR/VR Headset Plans: iPad Apps, Fitness+, Sports Viewing, Gaming, Music, Bloomberg
- Magnetic connector will attach tethered battery to Apple headset, AppleInsider
SEO
- Google’s Video Thumbnail Apocalypse Is Causing A Huge Drop In Video Snippets In The Search Results (But Traffic Could Remain Stable), GSQI
- Identify Opportunities On ANY Ecommerce Category Page With This FREE Checklist, Daniel K Cheung
PPC
- Frequency Capping: Avoiding Ad Fatigue and Improving ROI, PPC Expo
- Performance Max Vs Smart Shopping: What You Need To Know, Go Fish Digital
Search Features
- Comment: How well do LLMs answer SRS questions?, SearchReSearch
- DuckDuckGo disables most search filters from Search, gHacks Tech News
Other Search
- Google vs. AI — Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- Googlers say that Bard AI is 'worse than useless', 9to5Google
- Visual Blocks for ML: Accelerating machine learning prototyping with interactive tools, Google AI Blog
- US begins study of possible rules to regulate AI like ChatGPT, Reuters
- A High School Teacher’s Free Image Database Powers AI Unicorns, Bloomberg
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.