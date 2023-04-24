Daily Search Forum Recap: April 24, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google reviews update will probably be done rolling out any minute (maybe by the time you get this email), but this past weekend was super heated. Google is asking you to submit issues you find with the site name in search; Salesforce is super unhappy with it. Google has documented its three categories of web crawlers. Google Bard can now code. Bing Chat is better at responding to news and sports questions. Soon, Bing Chat will be reporting in analytics and Bing Webmaster Tools. ALso, I have the final vlog with Igal Stolpner on international SEO.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

What the Google Analytics 4 transition means to your business, Westfair Communications

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.