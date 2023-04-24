Daily Search Forum Recap: April 24, 2023

Apr 24, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google reviews update will probably be done rolling out any minute (maybe by the time you get this email), but this past weekend was super heated. Google is asking you to submit issues you find with the site name in search; Salesforce is super unhappy with it. Google has documented its three categories of web crawlers. Google Bard can now code. Bing Chat is better at responding to news and sports questions. Soon, Bing Chat will be reporting in analytics and Bing Webmaster Tools. ALso, I have the final vlog with Igal Stolpner on international SEO.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Reviews Update Heats Up Again
    Google's April 2023 reviews update is now just almost two weeks since it started rolling out, and while the update seemed to have started slow, this past week, we've seen some significant movement and volatility. This weekend was no exception and we are seeing some big movement this weekend.
  • Google Search Wants You To Report Inaccurate Site Names
    Google's John Mueller posted a new form asking you to submit feedback to Google about when the site name Google shows in search is not what you'd expect it to be. The form was posted a few days ago, so if you have not submitted any issues you've found yet, do submit them now.
  • Google Documents Its Three Types Of Web Crawlers
    Google has updated its Verifying Googlebot and other Google crawlers help document to add a new section describing the three categories or types of crawlers they have. They have their Googlebot crawler, special-case crawlers and user-triggered crawlers.
  • Microsoft: Bing Chat To Show Referrer Analytics Data In Coming Weeks
    It is hard for site owners, content creators, and marketers to know how much traffic and visibility they get from Bing Chat. But that might change soon, as Fabrice Canel from Microsoft said they will soon pass referrer data and show clicks and impressions.
  • Bing Chat Better At News / Sports & Google Bard Can Code, Plus More AI Updates
    Google and Bing announced more updates for Google Bard and Bing Chat. Google said Bard can now code, and indeed it can. At the same time, Bing Chat announced a few updates, including being better at showing information on news and sports, amongst other updates.
  • Vlog #220: Igal Stolpner On International SEO With AI Translated Content & Competitive Analysis
    In part one, we learned about who is Igal Stolpner, and in part two we dive into the topic of international SEO. Now we dive deeper into this topic and dig into AI-translated content and Google Maps and local results...
  • Google Bike Trailer Cart
    Here is a photo from the Google Dublin office of a bicycle trailer cart in the office, next to the Google bike signage. I guess this is where they made Google Maps biking directions? Is that too much

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Vlog #220: Igal Stolpner On International SEO With AI Translated Content & Competitive Analysis
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus