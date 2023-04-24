Vlog #220: Igal Stolpner On International SEO With AI Translated Content & Competitive Analysis

In part one, we learned about who is Igal Stolpner, and in part two we dive into the topic of international SEO. Now we dive deeper into this topic and dig into AI-translated content and Google Maps and local results, competitive analysis and Google algorithm rollouts globally.

He said the concept of using translation tools to translate your content is being used by more companies than he originally thought, and it is an issue he has to deal with his clients. He said the issue is that these companies use Google Translate to translate the content initially but never have an editor review that content. He said the May 2022 core update hit these AI-translated content big.

He said with using AI to translate content and budget matters, and sometimes you need to translate some of the pages with editors and some with AI. You need to edit and review to make sure the localization is done right within the budget. They primarily hire freelancers, and the right people for the right languages and regions, are important.

We then talked a bit about Google Maps and local and then moved into site optimization. You need to look at your competitors, you need to be better than your competitors in search not just on language but also in how your site works. Make sure you do the right competitive analysis, this goes across content, site design, user experience, and more. One example that gets him a lot are date formats, like May 5th versus 5/5 or 5.5, etc.

Also, we dabbled a bit about Google algorithm updates and how they may roll out slower internationally. He said he saw it a lot in Israel. All niches are a lot more competitive in the states, he said.

You can learn more about Igal Stolpner at @igalst or on LinkedIn.

