Daily Search Forum Recap: April 22, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads again allows the same advertiser to show ads in the top ads and bottom ads positions and says it is not double serving. Google is testing a shaded blue gradient site name and favicons. Google local panels have a "get there" and "from your location" section. Bing Copilot answers test read more links. Google Ads PMax campaigns now show 90-character descriptions.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Track Your Website Success: Top Analytics Tools to Use, Analytics Insight

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Microsoft Edge experiments with replacing New Tab Page with Copilot, Windows Report

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.