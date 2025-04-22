Daily Search Forum Recap: April 22, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads again allows the same advertiser to show ads in the top ads and bottom ads positions and says it is not double serving. Google is testing a shaded blue gradient site name and favicons. Google local panels have a "get there" and "from your location" section. Bing Copilot answers test read more links. Google Ads PMax campaigns now show 90-character descriptions.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google To Allow Same Advertiser To Show Ads In Top Ads & Bottom Ads
Google Ads announced they will "now allow relevant Search ads from advertisers who showed amongst top ads to also participate in the bottom ads auction." Honestly, I thought this update happened last month when they started to allow double serving ads (well, Google now says it is not double serving, so maybe that is the announcement here...).
-
Google Local Panel Tests Get There & From Your Location
Google is testing a newish section in the Google local panel to tell searchers how far that business is from your location. Google is testing adding either a "Get there" data point and/or a "From your location" data point.
-
Bing Copilot Answers Tests Read More Link
Microsoft is testing adding a read more link to the Bing Copilot Answers in Bing Search. The read more link will expand the answer to show more content, generating a more detailed and longer answer for your query.
-
Google Ads PMax Campaigns 90 Characters Of Text For All Descriptions
Google Ads has updated the number of characters you can add for the Performance Max campaigns descriptions to all be 90 characters long. Previously, there was a short description of 60 characters, but now they have all been updated to show 90 characters.
-
Google Tests Shaded Blue Gradient Site Name & Favicon
About a year ago, we covered numerous tests with shaded site name and favicon sections of the snippet. Google continues to test this, but we're now seeing a blue gradient version of the style.
-
Robot at Google Office
Here is a video I found on Instagram of a robot walking around at one of the Google offices. This was at the Google office in San Francisco, I believe.
Other Great Search Threads:
- I suspect you're trying to draw connections way past my post, but at the same time, if a page on a site doesn't provide enough textual context about Mercury "planet or element" then I don't think any amount of structured data will save it., John Mueller on Bluesky
- Google Is Back In Court After Breaking The Law Earlier today, I delivered a few remarks before the opening arguments in the Google Search Remedies Trial. Watch, Abigail Slater on X
- GSC with a small notification about this linking to their help doc. See screenshots below -> A quick update about 24-hour view in GSC (and hourly reporting with the API). As Google explained at the Search Live event in NYC, all GSC r, Glenn Gabe on X
- Deposition testimony from a Google engineer. Check the part about search signals and upweighting authoritative pages. Also, AIO model training -> Google Used Search Data To Train AI Models "In a separate internal email relating to tr, Glenn Gabe on X
