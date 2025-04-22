Daily Search Forum Recap: April 22, 2025

Apr 22, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads again allows the same advertiser to show ads in the top ads and bottom ads positions and says it is not double serving. Google is testing a shaded blue gradient site name and favicons. Google local panels have a "get there" and "from your location" section. Bing Copilot answers test read more links. Google Ads PMax campaigns now show 90-character descriptions.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google To Allow Same Advertiser To Show Ads In Top Ads & Bottom Ads
    Google Ads announced they will "now allow relevant Search ads from advertisers who showed amongst top ads to also participate in the bottom ads auction." Honestly, I thought this update happened last month when they started to allow double serving ads (well, Google now says it is not double serving, so maybe that is the announcement here...).
  • Google Local Panel Tests Get There & From Your Location
    Google is testing a newish section in the Google local panel to tell searchers how far that business is from your location. Google is testing adding either a "Get there" data point and/or a "From your location" data point.
  • Bing Copilot Answers Tests Read More Link
    Microsoft is testing adding a read more link to the Bing Copilot Answers in Bing Search. The read more link will expand the answer to show more content, generating a more detailed and longer answer for your query.
  • Google Ads PMax Campaigns 90 Characters Of Text For All Descriptions
    Google Ads has updated the number of characters you can add for the Performance Max campaigns descriptions to all be 90 characters long. Previously, there was a short description of 60 characters, but now they have all been updated to show 90 characters.
  • Google Tests Shaded Blue Gradient Site Name & Favicon
    About a year ago, we covered numerous tests with shaded site name and favicon sections of the snippet. Google continues to test this, but we're now seeing a blue gradient version of the style.
  • Robot at Google Office
    Here is a video I found on Instagram of a robot walking around at one of the Google offices. This was at the Google office in San Francisco, I believe.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 22, 2025

Apr 22, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google To Allow Same Advertiser To Show Ads In Top Ads & Bottom Ads

Apr 22, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Tests Shaded Blue Gradient Site Name & Favicon

Apr 22, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Local Panel Tests Get There & From Your Location

Apr 22, 2025 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Copilot Answers Tests Read More Link

Apr 22, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads PMax Campaigns 90 Characters Of Text For All Descriptions

Apr 22, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google To Allow Same Advertiser To Show Ads In Top Ads & Bottom Ads

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.