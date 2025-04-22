Microsoft is testing adding a read more link to the Bing Copilot Answers in Bing Search. The read more link will expand the answer to show more content, generating a more detailed and longer answer for your query.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some videos and screenshots on X - here is one example:

This is what I see for the same query:

Here is a video of it in action:

Bing added a 'Read More' button in their AI overviews.@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/A0NgtdEzTs — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) March 22, 2025

Forum discussion at X.