Bing Robot Reading

Microsoft is testing adding a read more link to the Bing Copilot Answers in Bing Search. The read more link will expand the answer to show more content, generating a more detailed and longer answer for your query.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some videos and screenshots on X - here is one example:

Bing Copilot Answer Read More

This is what I see for the same query:

Bing Copilot Answer

Here is a video of it in action:

Forum discussion at X.

 

