Google is testing a newish section in the Google local panel to tell searchers how far that business is from your location. Google is testing adding either a "Get there" data point and/or a "From your location" data point.

Both tell you how far that business listing is from your current location.

I say it is newish because we've seen the get there card in Google before, just not in this form exactly.

Here is a screenshot of the Get There version (note, I was able to replicate this in Safari while logged in):

This was spotted by Joy Hawkins and Red Leaf Web Design:

Yep, my coworker saw it as well https://t.co/u1wKR3kACI — Joy Hawkins (@JoyanneHawkins) April 18, 2025

Forum discussion at X.