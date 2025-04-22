Google Ads has updated the number of characters you can add for the Performance Max campaigns descriptions to all be 90 characters long. Previously, there was a short description of 60 characters, but now they have all been updated to show 90 characters.

This change was spotted by Yash Mandlesha who posted about it on LinkedIn, I found it via PPC News Feed.

Yash Mandlesha wrote, "Performance Max campaigns just got a minor tweak — earlier we had 1 short description with a 60-character limit, but now that’s also been increased to 90 characters. So now, all 5 descriptions have a 90-character limit!"

Here is a screenshot:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.