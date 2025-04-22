Google Ads PMax Campaigns 90 Characters Of Text For All Descriptions

Apr 22, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Lines

Google Ads has updated the number of characters you can add for the Performance Max campaigns descriptions to all be 90 characters long. Previously, there was a short description of 60 characters, but now they have all been updated to show 90 characters.

This change was spotted by Yash Mandlesha who posted about it on LinkedIn, I found it via PPC News Feed.

Yash Mandlesha wrote, "Performance Max campaigns just got a minor tweak — earlier we had 1 short description with a 60-character limit, but now that’s also been increased to 90 characters. So now, all 5 descriptions have a 90-character limit!"

Here is a screenshot:

Google Ads Pmax Description Text Characters

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Bing Search

Bing Copilot Answers Tests Read More Link

Apr 22, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads PMax Campaigns 90 Characters Of Text For All Descriptions

Apr 22, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 21, 2025

Apr 21, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Drops Event Rich Results Carousel On Desktop Search: Bug?

Apr 21, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Live Demo Of Android AR Glasses

Apr 21, 2025 - 7:41 am
Search News

IAB/PWC: U.S Search Ad Revenue Grew 15.9% With $102.9 Billion In 2024

Apr 21, 2025 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Robot at Google Office
Next Story: Bing Copilot Answers Tests Read More Link

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.