Daily Search Forum Recap: April 22, 2021

Google Tests Local Car Listings From Dealerships

Google seems to be testing launching a new local feature to let car dealerships showcase their local car and auto inventory on Google Search. This was spotted by Jim Kreinbrink and Dan Shure shared this screenshot below.

Google Product Reviews Update Still Seems To Be Rolling Out (Now Done)

Today is two weeks since Google began rolling out the new Google Products Reviews Update. From our early reports, this was a big update and I even posted more data on Search Engine Land about how big. I initially thought the rollout seemed to be isolated to the first few days after it launched but it seems to have kicked up again in the past couple of days.

Google Search COVID Vaccinations Data Source Asks Google For A Link

So if you search for COVID vaccination information in Google Search, Google gives you these lovely charts of how many people have been vaccinated by country, state, etc. But the organization that is providing this data is named Our World in Data and the founder, Max Roser, asked Google that if they want to use its data, can they at least link to the organization's website and not github?

Google Launches AdSense Management API Version 2.0

Google has recently launched a new AdSense Management API. This goes from version version 1.4 all the way jumping to version 2.0 with this update. Version 1.4 will stop working on October 12, 2021. Google also made updates to the AdSense Host API.

Google Ads To Require US Health Insurance Advertisers To Show Certification

Google announced that starting on June 2, 2021, those wanting to advertiser health insurance related products in the US will require to show certification. Ginny Marvin of Google said on Twitter this is to "help ensure a safe user experience" with the ads Google serves around health insurance.

Android Statue With A Mask

The Android statues outside of the Google offices at the Mountain View campus are even masked. Here is the Google Play Android statue outside one of the buildings and it has this massive blue mask.

