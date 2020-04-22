Daily Search Forum Recap: April 22, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has expanded the Google Question Hub feature, where Google shows a question box in the search results. Google told me they are piloting this now in the US specifically for COVID-19 queries where Google's search results may not have content to satisfy the query.

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that Google tries to filter out the automated queries from rank checking tools and similar tools in its performance reports within Google Search Console. John said "We do filter out a ton of these, but I imagine you'll always end up with some of the requests in your stats."

Google seems to be testing a new interface for how to results, maybe just with recipes or maybe more wide spread. Brian Freiesleben shared this recipe result that shows the old and new interface side by side.

Yesterday afternoon I reported on Search Engine Land that Google seemed to be having issues indexing new content. This was maybe for an hour or two, where if you published new content, Google would not index or show it in the search results. Based on my tracking, this lasted about two hours and Google fixed whatever issue there was.

Google announced some big news - Google Shopping is now free. That means you can add your products for free to the Google Shopping tab in Google Search. Google said "Beginning next week, search results on the Google Shopping tab will consist primarily of free listings, helping merchants better connect with consumers, regardless of whether they advertise on Google."

Here is a photo uploaded to Instagram just a day ago from the Google NYC office. He said this is the view from one of the cafes in the Google NYC office. I've never been to a cafe in this office with

