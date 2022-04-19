Daily Search Forum Recap: April 19, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Today we reported about how there may have been a Google search ranking algorithm update on April 18th, a Spring Break Google update if you will. Google Ads automated rules conditions are broken and not working for a lot of advertisers. Google Search Console is sending out notices for intrusive interstitials. Google is testing a side bar navigation search menu. Google is testing "found in related search." Finally, Google has Easter and Passover decorations in Google Search.

