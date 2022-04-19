Daily Search Forum Recap: April 19, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Today we reported about how there may have been a Google search ranking algorithm update on April 18th, a Spring Break Google update if you will. Google Ads automated rules conditions are broken and not working for a lot of advertisers. Google Search Console is sending out notices for intrusive interstitials. Google is testing a side bar navigation search menu. Google is testing "found in related search." Finally, Google has Easter and Passover decorations in Google Search.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Spring Break Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update - April 18th
I am seeing signs of a possible Google search ranking algorithm update on April 18, 2022. There is limited chatter, probably because a lot of SEOs are off this week for Spring Break. But the tracking tools are showing volatility on and around April 18th.
- Google Search Console Sending Notices For Intrusive Interstitials
Google is sending out notices about intrusive interstitials to sites that are placing these interstitials in a possibly annoying manner on their sites. The email subject lines read "Improve your page experience by removing intrusive interstitials from domaingoeshere."
- Bug With Google Ads Automated Rules Conditions Not Sticking
Google may have a bug with the Google Ads automated rules where the conditions you set up are not sticking. Automated rules let you make changes in your account automatically, based on settings and conditions you choose but those conditions are not being used for some reason.
- Google Search Tests Side Bar Navigation
Google is testing bringing back the search options that is currently positioned at the top of the search results to the left hand side bar. Google had the side bar navigation as the default over a decade ago, and is now testing bringing it back.
- Google "Found In Related Search" Returns
Back in 2016, we spotted a Google search feature named found in related search for recipe results. Now, it seems to be coming back as a feature for a multitude of queries and types of searches.
- Google Search Adds Easter & Passover Holiday Decorations
If you search in Google Search for [easter], [passover], [pesach], [matzah] or any of those variations, you will get either Easter or Passover holiday decorations in Google Search.
- Google Austin Office Had A Marching Band Welcome Googlers Back
Google rented a marching band at the Google Austin office a couple of weeks ago to welcome the Googlers back to the office on the first day back. Below is a video I found on Twitter of the music they
