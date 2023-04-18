Daily Search Forum Recap: April 18, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search now shows return and shipping details in the snippets and there are new Search Console reports for it. Google investigated and then resolved a new Google Ads mass ads disapproval bug. Google said if you can't block "no results found" search results on your site, then block all the internal search results. Bing Chat will soon be able to process book-size documents. Google Ads now launched vehicle ads in Canada.

