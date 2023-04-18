Daily Search Forum Recap: April 18, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search now shows return and shipping details in the snippets and there are new Search Console reports for it. Google investigated and then resolved a new Google Ads mass ads disapproval bug. Google said if you can't block "no results found" search results on your site, then block all the internal search results. Bing Chat will soon be able to process book-size documents. Google Ads now launched vehicle ads in Canada.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Expands Return / Shipping Details In Search Results & New Search Console Reporting
Google announced that it can now show expanded shipping and return information in the Google search results snippets. Google also added new Search Console reporting to help merchants debug these shipping and return structured data elements.
- Google Investigating New Wave Of Google Ads Disapprovals Issues
There has been another wave of Google Ads disapproval across Google Ads and Merchant Center. Google's Ads Lisiason, Ginny Marvin, said the Google Ads team is aware of this and is investigating.
- Bing Chat To Be Able To Process Book Size Documents
Bing Chat may soon be able to process book-size documents, not just a page or two of a PDF of web site, but a whole book. Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Bing, said this on Twitter the other day.
- Google: If You Can't Block No Result Found Internal Search Results Then Block All Search Results
Google's John Mueller went on a bit of a rant on Reddit on the topic of having your internal search result pages crawlable and indexable. As you know, in general, Google does not want to index search results but John said, this is especially true for search result pages that have no results found.
- Google Vehicle Ads Now Open To Canadian (& US) Advertisers
Google's vehicle ads, which launched as a beta in January 2022 and then became available to all US advertisers in March 2022, are now available to Canadian advertisers this month.
- Yellow Vespa At Google
I am not sure if this is a Vespa but it looks like one to me and it is shiny yellow sitting outside of the Google office in Dublin, Ireland. This photo was posted on Instagram and some sort of photosh
Other Great Search Threads:
- Go to Google and search for "the mandalorian"... you're welcome, SEOGoddess on Twitter
- Have you ever noticed that Google will randomly order the secondary GBP categories regardless of the order that you entered them? If you have insight as to the method behind Google's madness with the secondary category order, Colan Nielsen on Twitter
- It's reporting what's happening in indexing. Also, there are multiple ways to deal with pagination. Finally, sometimes there's little value, John Mueller on Twitter
- On 60 minutes last night, they covered Google's AI projects, including Bard. Google explained to 60 minutes that over several months, Bard read most everything on the internet to create a model of what language looks like, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- Please help, google cannot fetch my sitemap, tried everything, Reddit
- The title-links are now generated on a per-URL basis and only differ by desktop/mobile (due to space), so probably what you're seeing is either slight differences in the status of various datacenters (rare, imo), or slightly different URLs appearing in se, John Mueller on Mastodon
- This may or may not be #new but am seeing this on 1 Pmax campaign (not in others, in other accounts) where there's 7 blocks at the top of the overview screen (with a 'Metrics' option) instead of the usual 4?, Dan Richardson on Twitter
- We noticed this in an experiment on Google Search. If I recall correctly, 11% of Windows users had `prefers-reduced-motion` turned on because. Likely the vast majority of them as a side-effect of the Windows setting., Malte Ubl on Twitter
