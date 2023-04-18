Google Investigating New Wave Of Google Ads Disapprovals Issues

Apr 18, 2023 • 7:51 am | comments (1) by | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Prev Story
Share This
 

Cop Arrests Google Ads Advertiser

There has been another wave of Google Ads disapproval across Google Ads and Merchant Center. Google's Ads Lisiason, Ginny Marvin, said the Google Ads team is aware of this and is investigating.

Last night, Ginny wrote, "Thanks for your patience as I looked into this. Our teams are aware and are investigating." We have not heard back yet, but she posted this last night on two responses on Twitter:

Some are saying this is related to a Circumventing systems policy violation, but they obviously disagree with the violation.

We had similar mass disapproval and suspensions back in February not just once but twice - so some technical glitch might be up.

We have not yet heard by from Ginny Marvin on the issue but when we do, we will update this story.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: A bit after 10am ET this morning, Google said it is now resolved:

Previous story: Google: If You Can't Block No Result Found Internal Search Results Then Block All Search Results
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus