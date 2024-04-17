Daily Search Forum Recap: April 17, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
The Google March core update still is causing volatility and it is deepening. Google may make changes to the crawl stats report in Search Console. Google Search Console now shows unused ownership tokens. Google Maps will drop the review drafts. Google Add added generative AI for image generate for Demand Gen campaigns. Google Search is testing more sitelinks designs.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Deepening Google Core Ranking Volatility Hits Yesterday & Today
I know we just reported on more volatility this Monday, possibly related to the Google March 2024 core update, but we are seeing even more volatility over the past 24 hours related to this update. This volatility shows deepening movement for those who were hit, which is incredibly sad in many cases.
-
Google Search Console Adds Unused Ownership Tokens
Google Search Console has a new security feature under user and permission management to help you manage your unused ownership tokens. Basically, it helps you manage who has permissions to your Search Console profiles and who should not, maybe some legacy verifications.
-
Google: Should We Explain The Crawl Stats Report in Search Console
Martin Splitt from Google posted a one-line question asking, "Should we do something to explain the crawl stats report in GSC?" This was posted on Mastodon, which has a small audience, but the responses were pretty good.
-
New Google Ads AI Generated Image Tool For Demand Gen Campaigns
Google Ads announced that Demand Gen campaigns are getting generative AI tools to create image assets. This is rolling out to advertisers around the world in English with more languages to come later this year, Google said.
-
Google Tests Horizontal Lines For Sitelinks & People Also Ask
Google Search is testing horizontal lines under the sitelinks and the people also ask elements in the search results. This is a long horizontal line that goes across the while search result snippet.
-
Google Maps No Longer Will Support Draft Reviews
Google Maps will soon stop supporting drafting reviews for local business listings and Google Business Profiles. Google said that starting July 16, 2024, review drafts will no longer be supported.
-
Doogler In Google Play Area
Some of you love photos of dogs, so here is another one of a Doogler, a Google dog, in a play area, at the Google office. This was shared by the Life at Google Twitter account.
Other Great Search Threads:
- A few things to clarify here: - This is not a new warning. - Ad Strength is not used in Ad Rank and is *not* a “factor in stopping a keyword from going to auction due to Ad Rank”. - Ad Strength is a, AdsLiaison on X
- AdSense and INP problems, should I take actions?, WebmasterWorld
- News! New Account Alert Bar showing in accounts. Avoid Campaign Disruption since UA shuts down on July 1st 2024., Thomas Eccel on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Search Console security update improves management of ownership tokens
- Exclusive keynotes, expert-level sessions, live Q&A and more: Preview the SMX Advanced agenda
- Oh, Brother: The Verge games Google again for ‘best printer 2024’
- Google: Ad Strength not used in Ad Rank
- Google Demand Gen advertisers get generative image tools
- 4 under-utilized SEO research approaches to tackle in 2024
- What to do when Google changes your GBP information
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Adopting consent-based analytics for long-term marketing success, MarTech
- How to Collect & Use Customer Data the Right (& Ethical) Way, WordStream
- Understanding GA4 Key Event Rates [FKA Conversion Rates], Data Driven U
Industry & Business
- News publishers' alliance calls on feds to investigate Google for limiting California links, Yahoo
- Top 4 Skills Marketers Need in the Future, Moz
- Canada to push ahead with digital services tax on global tech firms starting 2024, Reuters
- How One Author Pushed the Limits of AI Copyright, Wired
- New NU partnership with Google will support career, workforce growth in Nebraska, KSNB Local 4
Links & Content Marketing
- How Top Brands are Accelerating Strategic SEO Content Creation with AI, Skyword
- Link Building With HARO Alternatives + How to Implement-Ranch Style SEO, Zyppy
- What Is Ghostwriting? Definition + How to Make a Career Out of It, Semrush
Local & Maps
- Seattle Surgeon Guilty of Breaking Law with Review Practices, Near Media
- Google Maps update improves Android Auto navigation experience with 3D building syncing, PhoneArena
- Navigation in Google Maps just went (a little) 3D, Android Authority
Mobile & Voice
- Apple opens web distribution option for iOS devs targeting EU, TechCrunch
- Second visionOS 1.2 developer beta is out now, AppleInsider
SEO
- How to Measure Interaction to Next Paint (INP), Onely
- Information Gain: Next Level Content for SEO, Sara Taher
- When to throw SEO best practices out the window, SERP's Up SEO Podcast
- Why Reddit Is Taking Over Google Right Now, Business Insider
PPC
- 4 New Google Ads Performance Max Updates: What You Need to Know, WordStream
- Digital Ad Revenue Growth Decelerates Again in 2023, Per IAB Ad Revenue Report, AdExchanger
- The Psychology of Ad Clicks: Understanding Consumer Behaviour in Paid Advertising, Hallam
Search Features
- Google says trigger-happy "Circle to Search" will be improved and Search and Lens results merged, PhoneArena
Other Search
