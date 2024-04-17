Daily Search Forum Recap: April 17, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google March core update still is causing volatility and it is deepening. Google may make changes to the crawl stats report in Search Console. Google Search Console now shows unused ownership tokens. Google Maps will drop the review drafts. Google Add added generative AI for image generate for Demand Gen campaigns. Google Search is testing more sitelinks designs.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Deepening Google Core Ranking Volatility Hits Yesterday & Today
    I know we just reported on more volatility this Monday, possibly related to the Google March 2024 core update, but we are seeing even more volatility over the past 24 hours related to this update. This volatility shows deepening movement for those who were hit, which is incredibly sad in many cases.
  • Google Search Console Adds Unused Ownership Tokens
    Google Search Console has a new security feature under user and permission management to help you manage your unused ownership tokens. Basically, it helps you manage who has permissions to your Search Console profiles and who should not, maybe some legacy verifications.
  • Google: Should We Explain The Crawl Stats Report in Search Console
    Martin Splitt from Google posted a one-line question asking, "Should we do something to explain the crawl stats report in GSC?" This was posted on Mastodon, which has a small audience, but the responses were pretty good.
  • New Google Ads AI Generated Image Tool For Demand Gen Campaigns
    Google Ads announced that Demand Gen campaigns are getting generative AI tools to create image assets. This is rolling out to advertisers around the world in English with more languages to come later this year, Google said.
  • Google Tests Horizontal Lines For Sitelinks & People Also Ask
    Google Search is testing horizontal lines under the sitelinks and the people also ask elements in the search results. This is a long horizontal line that goes across the while search result snippet.
  • Google Maps No Longer Will Support Draft Reviews
    Google Maps will soon stop supporting drafting reviews for local business listings and Google Business Profiles. Google said that starting July 16, 2024, review drafts will no longer be supported.
  • Doogler In Google Play Area
    Some of you love photos of dogs, so here is another one of a Doogler, a Google dog, in a play area, at the Google office. This was shared by the Life at Google Twitter account.

