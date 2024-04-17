Google Maps will soon stop supporting drafting reviews for local business listings and Google Business Profiles. Google said that starting July 16, 2024, review drafts will no longer be supported.

Google added that all the existing drafts will be removed from your account and Google Maps and you will be unable to save new drafts on Google Maps going forward.

Shameem Adhikarath received this notice and posted a screenshot of the email on X, here is that email:

This may lead to some reviewers looking over their draft reviews and deciding to publish them. So you might see a bit of a spike in new reviews over the coming days. Or maybe these reviews will just vanish and never see the light of day.

