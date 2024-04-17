Google Maps No Longer Will Support Draft Reviews

Apr 17, 2024 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Robot Restaurant Review Writing

Google Maps will soon stop supporting drafting reviews for local business listings and Google Business Profiles. Google said that starting July 16, 2024, review drafts will no longer be supported.

Google added that all the existing drafts will be removed from your account and Google Maps and you will be unable to save new drafts on Google Maps going forward.

Shameem Adhikarath received this notice and posted a screenshot of the email on X, here is that email:

Google Maps Review Drafts Email Notice

This may lead to some reviewers looking over their draft reviews and deciding to publish them. So you might see a bit of a spike in new reviews over the coming days. Or maybe these reviews will just vanish and never see the light of day.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Core Update Volatility, Helpful Content Update Gone, Dangerous Search Results &amp; Ads Confusion - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Updates

Deepening Google Core Ranking Volatility Hits Yesterday & Today

Apr 17, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Maps

Google Maps No Longer Will Support Draft Reviews

Apr 17, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Adds Unused Ownership Tokens

Apr 17, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

New Google Ads AI Generated Image Tool For Demand Gen Campaigns

Apr 17, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests Horizontal Lines For Sitelinks & People Also Ask

Apr 17, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Should We Explain The Crawl Stats Report in Search Console

Apr 17, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Search Console Adds Unused Ownership Tokens
Next Story: Deepening Google Core Ranking Volatility Hits Yesterday & Today

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.