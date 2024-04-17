Google Search is testing horizontal lines under the sitelinks and the people also ask elements in the search results. This is a long horizontal line that goes across the while search result snippet. Google is also testing this darker line for featured snippets.

Also, Google is testing rounded sitelink buttons.

This was spotted by both Brodie Clark on X and Will O'Hara on X. Here are Will's screenshots:

Sitelinks:

People also ask:

Google is also testing rounded sitelinks again via Brodie Clark.

Here are more screenshots:

Google is now testing out a new mobile format for branded sitelinks. Instead of the standard sitelink with light lines, there is currently an active test with darker lines that shows alongside other features and also in blue to match the title. Source: https://t.co/hCLGMhBKVV pic.twitter.com/IXOwC6qyHi — SERP Alert (@SERPalerts) April 11, 2024

Seeing some horizontal lines between sitelinks and other SERP elements this morning... looks new/test? @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/u6jXjHu5pp — Will O'Hara 👨🏽‍💻 (@willohara) April 15, 2024

This is the featured snippet example:

Here's what the same darker line test looks like for SERP features on desktop. Last week I shared an example from mobile, with several variations. So far I'm only seeing the darker line variant applied to desktop. Source: https://t.co/wKGxfKgvaX pic.twitter.com/GFiJFdwjYc — SERP Alert (@SERPalerts) April 16, 2024

Forum discussion at X.