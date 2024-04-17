Google Tests Horizontal Lines For Sitelinks & People Also Ask

Apr 17, 2024
Filed Under Google

Google Lines Laser

Google Search is testing horizontal lines under the sitelinks and the people also ask elements in the search results. This is a long horizontal line that goes across the while search result snippet. Google is also testing this darker line for featured snippets.

Also, Google is testing rounded sitelink buttons.

This was spotted by both Brodie Clark on X and Will O'Hara on X. Here are Will's screenshots:

Sitelinks:

Google Sitelinks Full Lines

People also ask:

Google People Also Ask Full Lines

Google is also testing rounded sitelinks again via Brodie Clark.

Rounded Sitelinks Buttons

Here are more screenshots:

This is the featured snippet example:

Forum discussion at X.

 

