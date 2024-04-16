Daily Search Forum Recap: April 16, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google will fight the site reputation abuse spam both algorithmically and with manual actions. Google is testing thumbs-up and down in product carousels. Google Ads similar product carousel is being tested. Google Search updated its image documentation. Google AdSense has a new ad format named ad intents.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Will Fight Site Reputation Abuse Spam Both With Manual Actions & Algorithms
Google's new spam algorithm update also introduced new spam policies including the upcoming site reputation abuse policy that won't go into effect until May 2024. Google has confirmed it will fight site reputation abuse spam using both manual actions (humans) and algorithms (machines).
-
Google Search Tests Thumbs Up/Down Buttons In Product Grid Results
Google launched the style recommendations with thumbs up and down buttons not long ago after testing it in January. Now Google is showing this thumbs up and down buttons in the product grid search results, so Google can see what you like or dislike and then show you more products that you do like.
-
Google Ads "Similar Product" Carousel
Google has a similar products section and carousel for Google Ads sponsored listings. We have seen similar products and similar shopping related results from the organic / free listings but now I am seeing examples of a search ad carousel for "similar products."
-
Clarification: Google Search Supports Images Referenced From src Attribute
Google has clarified in its image search help documentation that images are only extracted from the src attribute of img tags in Google Search. This is not new, but Google decided to update its documentation based on some questions it received about the topic.
-
Google AdSense New Ad Intents Formats - Links & Anchors In Content
Google AdSense announced a new auto ads format named "Ad intents." Ad intents places links and anchors showing organic search results with ads into existing text and pages on your site related to your content. Yea, it takes your content, and hyperlinks it to the Google search results.
-
Other Great Search Threads:
- I don't have an update to share at this time, but you should continue to use classic GMC for rules and supplemental feed support. Here's how to switch back if needed, AdsLiaison on X
- In this case, I’ve been introducing a new metric; “likelihood to get search traffic” to see what we should add to XML sitemaps. Some pages might do incredibly well on other metrics, but simply, Joost de Valk on X
- It does have a title, and it loads a HTML page - so this seems normal. The JavaScript doesn't seem to be loading well, so if you're the site owner, I'd suggest reading ou, John Mueller on X
- News! Google Ads removed in some accounts the possibility to hover over a daily budget to edit it. You need to hover now and then click on "Edit budget". Why changing things to less user-friendly ones, Thomas Eccel on X
- The time has come! Registration for the Zürich Product Experts Summit has now opened for eligible PEs in Europe. Virtual registration will follow in May. Check your inboxes and the KB for more details., Google's Product Experts Program on X
- When I want to add positive search terms as exact match, I first add them quickly as broad, then bulk switch them over to exact match. lately I've been getting this error and the only way I can switch the keywords is by using Ads Editor., Greg on X
- Yeah, quantity says nothing about quality and even less about user value or business value. Sometimes the solution to a "crawl budget problem" is not to make the server faster & search engines, John Mueller on X
- Which the best method to link to the alternative language of a website, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- How to harness the power of brand mentions across the search universe
- Writing people-first content: A process and template
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- The Modern Marketer's Guide to Google Analytics, YouTube MarketingProfs
Industry & Business
- DeepMind CEO Says Google Will Spend More Than $100 Billion on AI, Bloomberg
- Google updates Terms of Service for 2024, won’t claim AI outputs , 9to5Google
- Hello, El Salvador! We’re opening our new offices to support digital transformation, Google Blog
- Japan readies antitrust action against Google over search ads, Nikkei Asia
Links & Content Marketing
- How to Track ROI from Content Marketing, Practical Ecommerce
- Majestic Monitor – Migration, Majestic
Local & Maps
- Add a Quick Link for locations in Apple Maps in macOS, AppleInsider
- Do You Still Think Google Will Merge Google Maps and Waze?, AutoEvolution
- Google Maps generative AI experiment rolling out more widely and the results are mixed, PhoneArena
Mobile & Voice
- Google Chrome for desktop could get Gemini integration soon, Android Police
- Google Gemini and Bard pass the ophthalmology board examination, News Medical
- How to Use Gemini Advanced as a Virtual Assistant, Techloy
- iOS 18 Embraces On-Device AI, Shifting Away from Cloud, AppleMagazine
SEO
- Google March 2024 Core Update - Review, Analysis and Recovery, On-Page
- How SEO Split Tester Proves Results Faster for Enterprise Teams, seoClarity
- I’m the only SEO in my newsroom — help!, WTF is SEO?
- SEO Traffic Drop: What to Do When Google Hates You, Chris Garrett
- Successful Website Migration: Increase in Keyword Rankings, Moz
- Improved Taxonomy Guidance in Yoast SEO 22.5, Yoast
- When it comes to SEO in 2024, linguisic nuance is key, The Drum
PPC
- How To Implement Geotargeting in Your PPC Campaigns, PPC Hero
- Which Google Shopping Feed Provider Should You Use?, ZATO Marketing
- 12 Types Of Google Ads Extensions, Now Assets, Search Engine Journal
- Share Of Voice: Why Is It Important?, PPC Hero
Search Features
Other Search
- Baidu says AI chatbot 'Ernie Bot' has attracted 200 million users, Reuters
- I gave Google Gemini 1.5 a video of the total eclipse and asked it to write a song — here’s what it sounds like, Tom's Guide
